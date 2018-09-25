Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day — Hot oil: Crude could climb to $100 a barrel; India to cut imports

Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent to a four-year high on September 24 after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC states, including top producer Russia, gathered in Algiers on September 23 for a meeting that ended with no formal recommendation for any additional supply boost to counter falling supply from Iran. Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which in May had predicted that crude oil price might hit $100 next year, has said in a note, that the price rise could well happen this year. Commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria are also predicting $100 oil by the end of 2018.

The reasons for why we find ourselves in this hot oil situation are what we will discuss on this edition of Story of the Day.

At the time of writing, Brent Crude is trading at $81.97 a barrel, levels not seen since 2014. Currently, the Indian rupee is trading at 72.69 against the American dollar. Let’s keep those numbers in mind, to understand the Indian situation better. What are the international factors contributing the soaring oil prices?

A shrinking Venezuelan output has led to a supply risk. Economic and political instability in Venezuela led to a steep decline in production. Crude oil production in Libya and Nigeria is very volatile due to militant activity. But it is expectations that OPEC might not raise production enough to compensate for the loss of Iranian exports hit by US sanctions which have caused the most damage.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and its biggest oil-producer ally outside the group, Russia, on September 23 effectively rebuffed a demand from Trump for moves to cool the market. "I do not influence prices," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on Sunday.

Trump said last week that OPEC "must get prices down now!", but Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on September 24 OPEC had not responded positively to Trump's demands. "It is now increasingly evident, that in the face of producers reluctant to raise output, the market will be confronted with supply gaps in the next three-six months that it will need to resolve through higher oil prices," BNP Paribas oil strategist Harry Tchilinguirian told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Commodity traders Trafigura and Mercuria said that Brent could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and pass $100 in early 2019, as markets tighten once US sanctions against Iran are fully implemented from November.

JPMorgan said US sanctions on Iran could lead to a loss of 1.5 million barrels per day, while Mercuria warned that as much as 2 million bpd could be knocked out of the market.

A source familiar with OPEC discussions told Reuters on Friday that OPEC and other producers have been discussing the possibility of raising output by 500,000 bpd. "We expect that those OPEC countries with available spare capacity, led by Saudi Arabia, will increase output but not completely offset the drop in Iranian barrels," said Edward Bell, commodity analyst at Emirates NBD bank.

The market has looked to softening demand from trade tensions between the US and China to offset the production cuts from Iran. Absent signs that trade tensions have eroded Chinese demand, the market will continue to surge, Tradition's McGillian said. "That is one of the reasons we have cruised toward $80," he said

US commercial crude oil inventories are at their lowest since early 2015 and although US oil production is near a record high of 11 million bpd, subdued US drilling points towards a slowdown in output.

Oil bulls might have cheered the rise in the price, but some experts are saying that it may be a short-lived rally. Janet Kong, who heads energy giant BP's trading business in Asia, told Bloomberg that any spike on the loss of Iranian supply due to U.S. sanctions probably won’t be sustainable in the long run. The reason being the negative impact on demand from a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies hasn’t been priced into crude yet.

The prevailing sentiment is of course contrary to what Kong has to say.

"Looking into the next 18 months, we expect global oil supply and demand balances to tighten," Francisco Blanch, head of commodities research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York, said in a report. While other Wall Street banks have bullish outlooks on crude, theirs aren’t quite as strong as that of Bank of America. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts that Brent will rise to $82.50 a barrel in the coming months, and says there’s a chance prices could surpass that level, but sees oil subsiding again in 2019. (source: Bloomberg)

The Indian condition

Given the price rise, in addition to the weakening of the rupee, Indian refiners are considering cutting back their imports and relying more on cheaper crude already stored in inventories, according to industry executives, reports Reuters. India is the world’s third biggest oil importer, after US and china. It’s a one-two punch for India – the combination of soaring oil prices and a sinking rupee means Indian crude imports are 47 percent more expensive this year in rupee terms.

Sanjiv Singh, the Chairman of India’s biggest oil refiner Indian Oil Corp, confirmed the plan to cut imports in favour of stockpiled crude was discussed at a September. 15 meeting attended by refinery officials, reports Reuters.

"Apart from other options we are also considering reducing inventory to cut import costs," said Singh, adding that the refiners would also look at reviewing their crude slate and widening their crude sources.



Ramachandran, the head of refiners at Bharat Petroleum Corp, also confirmed that the meeting, which included all of India’s refinery companies, took place and that refiners may cut their imports. "We are looking at various options to contain the costs including reducing our inventory. This will be a coordinated effort among refiners", he said. "If need be, we will talk to other countries for a coordinated effort."



It is a difficult balancing act now for the Indian government especially heading up to the 2019 general elections. Indian refiners must pay for their crude in dollars and soaring import costs are a real headache for the government already reeling under an ever-widening current account deficit. India’s petrol prices are among the highest in the world in terms of how much it costs as a portion of gross domestic product per person.

Other Indian refiners including Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy did not respond to emailed requests from Reuters for comment sent on Sunday. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd declined to comment.

India imports about 81 percent of its oil needs. The country imported 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in August, costing about $12 billion, according to government data. Iran is one of India’s most important suppliers but American sanctions against the country are going to place a spanner in that wheel. America has insisted that its allies, including India, not trade with Iran come November. Already in June, India’s oil imports from Iran had dropped in comparison with imports during the previous months.

Using up crude inventories could save Indian refiners short-term import costs but poses the risk that if prices do not ease later on the companies will have to import more later at higher prices, says Reuters.

Despite this, the Indian government supports the plan, according to anonymous executives in the ministry. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not respond to Reuters’s emails seeking comments on the plans to curtail imports. Former BPCL Chairman R.K. Singh said India’s state refiners had resorted to this strategy in the past. In 2013, BPCL halved its crude inventories to an average of 15 days of supply for its operations, when the rupee declined to below 68 to the dollar and oil prices were over $100 per barrel, he said.

Oil prices have steadily gained since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) started curtailing production together with other, non-OPEC suppliers, including top crude producer Russia.

However, prices have surged recently ahead of the start of the U.S. sanctions on Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer and a major Indian crude supplier, that is set for November 4.

On this subject, we will be presenting a very detailed Deep Dive podcast in the next couple of days, where we will try and understand all the factors affecting oil prices. Stay tuned.