Podcast | Editor's Pick of the Day - Deconstructing the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as COO of ICICI Bank

The board of directors of ICICI Bank has appointed Bakhshi as its Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) designate. Bakhshi's appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals, and his tenure will start on June 19, the bank said in a disclosure to exchanges. The new COO will be responsible for handling all businesses and corporate operations of the bank.

All executive directors on the bank's board and its executive management will report to Bakhshi, who in turn will report to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar, the bank added. Kochhar will however be on leave until the investigation is complete.

Bakhshi, who joined ICICI over three decades ago, has been MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company since August 2010. He held the position of the bank's deputy managing director earlier.

ICICI Bank in a statement said, "Mr Bakhshi has extensive experience of leading both corporate and retail businesses across ICICI Group. He started his career with ICICI Ltd in 1986. He looked after the corporate clients for the Northern and Eastern regions of ICICI Limited before joining ICICI Lombard in 2002." Kochhar, who is the subject of an inquiry into the alleged Videocon loan deal, will be on leave until the inquiry is completed. For as long as she is on leave, Bakhshi will report to the board.

Subsequent to Bakhshi's appointment, the bank's board has recommended to the board of ICICI Prudential Life that it appoint NS Kannan as its MD and CEO.

The latest decision from the board of directors comes only a few days after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a notice to Kochhar about the bank’s dealings with Videocon Group and NuPower Renewables, a company founded by her husband Deepak Kochhar.

To do the quickest of recaps, the background here is that questions have been raised over a Rs 3,250-crore loan the bank sanctioned to the Videocon Group in 2012. Videocon Group CEO Venugopal Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables six months after his company received the loan. The loan was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon secured from a consortium of 20 banks. SBI led the consortium of banks. ICICI had previously protected Ms Kochhar and said these allegations were an attempt to “malign the bank.”

The ICICI ship, for now, is to be steered by Sandeep Bakshi. The obvious question – who is he? Pending regulatory approvals, Bakshi is going to assume a rather large role and is expected to put on big britches. The COO post did not exist in ICICI, and has been created specifically for Bakshi.

There were four senior executives of ICICI Bank who have been on the ICICI Bank board – NS Kannan, Vijay Chandok, Vishakha Mulye and Anup Bagchi. That Bakshi is thought of as a leader who does not believe in factionalism may have resulted in his being chosen, according to a report on Livemint. Bakshi was at the helm of taking the first Indian insurance company public, and had only recently been re-appointed as the CEO of ICICI Prudential for two years.

Bakhshi started off in development banking with the erstwhile ICICI Ltd in 1986. He headed the group’s non-life insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd for two years between March 2007 and April 2009 and became a deputy managing director and head of retail in the bank before shifting to the life insurance company in August 2010. He has had experience in project financing, risk management and corporate banking beside retail. Colleagues think of him as “cool as a cucumber” and he is widely perceived to be an institution builder.

A mechanical engineer from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh and a management post-graduate from XLRI, Bakshi, who also cleared the National Defence Academy tests, has been MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential for eight years now and is the second senior-most official at ICICI Bank after Ms Kochhar. He has headed both retail and corporate businesses across the ICICI group.

The biggest challenge facing Bakhshi, according to industry watchers, will be “to allay the concerns of investors, shareholders and regulators around corporate governance. Investors believe that he will also be responsible for resolving the bad loan problem, which has been plaguing the bank for the last three fiscal years.”

A.S.V. Krishnan, a banking analyst with SBICap Securities, speaking to Mint, said, “The appointment of Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi as Chief Operating Officer is the most practical middle ground that the board could have adopted. Mr. Bakhshi’s immediate priorities would be to get the executive leadership team to rally around; rebuild currency with stakeholders including the regulator, investors and shareholders; and install the support system that the probe committee needs in order to conduct its investigation in a fair and transparent manner.”

ICICI Bank shares have underperformed its private sector peers for a long time over bad loan concerns, but some analysts have turned positive on ICICI Banks shares after his appointment. Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice president (markets and corporate affairs) at India Infoline, said his appointment soothes concerns over governance issues and corporate loan demand is also expected to pick up.

The expectation of analysts is that in the near term, some volatility is to be expected in ICICI shares. Yesterday, the shares rallied as much as 3.6% after Bakshi’s appointment. Today, in early trade, the shares dipped as much as a percent but showed some recovery in late trade. On the BSE, ICICI shares closed 0.34% down at 291.5 rupees.

What do brokering firms have to say about the changes in ICICI?

Jefferies said while retaining its Buy call on the bank with a target price of Rs 380 per shar, “COO role strikes us as unnecessary in the long term." It further stated that, "Valuations are cheap at current levels." Jefferies believes Sandeep Bakhshi's deep association should aid a smooth transition. The research house feels operating environment has been improving and the bank is able to arrest fresh non-performing loans formation.

Another global brokerage firm Citi also maintained its Buy call on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 390, saying the appointment of Bakshi significantly reduced the uncertainty among all stakeholders regarding management.

IDFC Securities, too, retained Buy rating with a target price of Rs 370 as it feels the new COO reinstilled confidence in management. IDFC Securities said, “Arrangement seems win-win for both ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The likelihood of Mr Bakshi being selected as new CEO is very high.”

There we have it. Chanda Kochhar is still MD and CEO, and still on leave. Meanwhile, Sandeep Bakshi is the COO. And the industry feels warmly towards him. The stock markets reacted jubilantly yesterday, with some paring of gains today. Bakshi, in a recent interview, had said, “"I wanted to spend a lot of time outside of normal life… in jungles. There is a lot of fascination around wildlife, watching predators, foxes, jackals.”

He is in one sort of jungle all right. Should Kochhar step down, will Bakshi be elevated? Is this the pre-anointment ritual? Only time will tell, and you know we will. There is bound to be another podcast on that.

