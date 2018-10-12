Podcast | Editor’s pick of the day - Damp Diwali: Import duties could curtail festive shopping

These are not happy times for the rupee and the recent Sensex bloodbath has turned the financial climate even gloomier. How will this affect you at a micro level? For starters, will your festive shopping list need a revision? Especially in the view of the measures that the government is trying to take to somehow halt the worst slide of rupee losses in 16 years?

What is the government attempting? In this Moneycontrol podcast, we will answer that question but before we get there, let us find out what has possibly been left undone.

In a syndicated piece recently published in NDTV Profit, this decline of the rupee has been attributed to and we quote, “not oil but the surprise move by India's central bank to hold rates despite the currency's free fall."

The spiralling rupee

Multiple news agencies have reported that the rupee, which has spiralled for over six straight months in the most prolonged spell since 2002, is seen sliding to 75 per dollar by year-end as per the median of 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. What we have learnt is that the December-end estimate has inched up from 69 at the start of September.

Adding to the rather foggy climate are Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel's recent comments who confused and befuddled investors by claiming that the rupee's drop is moderate in comparison to emerging market peers. He also insisted that the central bank has no targets in mind even though investors were hoping for some kind of a shot in the arm of what has become now Asia’s worst-performing major currency.

This Tuesday, according to multiple reports, the rupee fell 0.4 percent to a record low of 74.3950 per dollar.

So analysts are left wondering if it is not the RBI's task to figure out measures to stabilise the rupee and determine its level. Will this further weaken the rupee? Well, the signs are not very encouraging though we would hate to be the harbingers of bad news.

But as Mint reported on October 11, fresh trouble arrived when benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed over 2 percent lower amid a selloff in global markets. In opening trade, both the indices fell over 3 percent, with the Sensex plunging 1,037 points to 33,723.53 and the Nifty 50 falling 321 points to 10,138.60.

PTI quoted Dheeraj Singh, head of Investments, Taurus Asset Management Co Ltd, who said that while most of the earlier fall could be attributed largely to domestic factors – including the ever increasing fuel prices due to the combined effect of weakening rupee and rising global crude prices etc – the reason for the current fall was clearly global.

The Mint piece though focusses on the aftermath of the rupee's fall and we quote, "The rupee fell past the 74 to a dollar mark for the first time soon after the RBI's decision, and analysts, whose year-end estimates have been obliterated by the meltdown, cut their targets further."

Madhavi Arora, an economist at Edelweiss Securities Ltd was also quoted in the piece, and according to her, assertive policy steps were needed with the rupee heading toward 75-plus levels against the dollar.

Surprising move

These assertive moves may or may not arrive but the government is trying to plug the hole in the weakening currency by increasing import duty on high-end consumer items. This move, say the report, forms part of its strategy to get foreign funds flowing back to India, and to reduce the CAD and help bolster the rupee.

On October 11, the Revenue Department of the Finance Ministry said in a notification that the government has yet again increased import duty on several electronic items and telecom equipment to rein in the CAD and stabilise the rupee.

The hike according to a Moneycontrol piece will come into effect on October 12.

As we already know, the finance ministry had last month increased import duty on high-end consumer items, including washing machines, air conditioners, footwear, diamonds, and jet fuel and while the total value of the import of these 19 items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 crore, the government is expected to earn around Rs 3,400 crore because of the hike in duty this year.

This was before the import duty hike announced on October 11. Restricting imports, reports Moneycontrol, is a part of the government’s earlier announced five-point strategy to arrest the rupee’s slide.

What we know so far

The measures, Moneycontrol says, have included removal of withholding tax on masala bonds, relaxation for foreign portfolio investors, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening CAD, which has widened to 2.4 percent of the GDP in April-June and check the rupee’s fall.

Hindustan Times reports that products that have seen an increase from the current 10 percent duty to 20 percent include smart watches and telecom equipment.

We quote, "In another notification , the finance ministry also barred the use of imported electronic intermediate goods, mostly those used to make telecom equipment, in the local manufacture of the latter.

The revenue impact of the duty increases couldn’t immediately be calculated. The quantum of imports of these goods in 2017-18 couldn’t immediately be ascertained."

It merits multiple repetitions that the Indian currency has lost around 7 percent in the month to October 12.

Hence, the increased import duty on 17 items from October 12, according to a finance ministry notification released late on Thursday night.

As a piece in One India says, "The latest set of increased tariffs could ratchet up trade tensions with the United States and China, among other countries and hurt the likes of network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics.

"However, it is not immediately clear how much of a tariff increase is being levied on each specific item, but the Indian government listed several items that could be impacted including wearables like smartwatches, Voice over Internet Protocol equipment and phones, and ethernet switches, among other items."

And yes, your budget for smartphones and smart watches among other electronic must-haves may need a bit of a revision this festive season.