Podcast | Digging Deeper with Moneycontrol- India caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war against Iran

As a tense trilateral drama unfolds between three unlikely players..India, Iran and the US, the latest statement on the matter comes from Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the context of US imposed economic sanctions on Iran. Yes, Iran, which is India's second-biggest supplier of crude oil. In the wake of the diplomatic pressures by the US on India to disrupt this flow of mutual interest, Dharmendra Pradhan said that while India had noted US's stand, and we quote him here, " Indian refineries import crude oil from diverse sources including Iran, depending on technical and commercial considerations." Unquote.

What lies behind this equivocation is obvious but more about this later.

This is Rakesh and today, we dig deep into how India, also one of the founders of the non-alignment movement is now being coerced to take sides by the rather belligerent Trump administration. And what could be the ramifications of this coercion.

Will India make a categorical statement to indicate its resistance to the US's strong arm tactics, is up in the air but there are many narratives within this one story and we will try to bring them all to you on this edition of Digging Deeper.

First the ultimatum that is demanding its gallon of compliance or pound of flesh (in case you prefer Shakespearean metaphors)

India has not yet responded with a direct reply to whether it will comply to the US demand that some countries including India, must wind-up their business with Iran by November 4.

This is a position between a hard place and a rock because compliance would weaken India's position as a strong nation with a robust , self-defined foreign policy and a refusal will bring it into the bad books of a President who is growing increasingly mercurial and confrontational even with closest of his allies as was evident in the recent NATO summit where Trump managed to rub almost everyone the wrong way.

Iran and India have had a more or less normal trade relationship apart from the time when Western sanctions over Iran's suspected nuclear programme affected it but in 2013-14 and 2014-15, we bought from Iran 11 million tonnes and 10.95 million tonnes of oil respectively. The amount kept increasing and in 2017-18, India bought 22.6 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran and the country went on to become India's second-biggest supplier behind Iraq in the first three months of current fiscal, supplying 8.93 million tonnes of oil. To repeat the obvious, India is the second largest importer of Iranian crude oil after China.

India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had stated at the end of May, after a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, “India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country.” But things since then seem to have subtly shifted. Reuters has reported that India’s Oil Ministry has asked refiners to gear up for, “a drastic reduction or zero imports of Iranian oil from November, when US sanctions against Iran start." Reports have also referred to rumbles in the Indian Oil Corporation about replacing Iranian crude with petroleum sources from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates even though the equation with Iran can not be done away without painstaking consideration of the pros and cons.

How the stand-off began

Let us go back to the origin of the current imbroglio. In 2015, Iran agreed to a long-term deal on its nuclear programme with the P5+1 group of world powers - the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

The deal materialised after many tension fraught years when Iran was suspected internationally of developing a nuclear weapon despite protestations that the nuclear programme was entirely peaceful.

But in compliance with the accord, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow international inspectors access in exchange of the lifting of economic sanctions.

But when Donald Trump became President, he decided to pull out of the deal much to the bafflement of international observers and allies who had come together to sort a rather contentious relationship with Iran.

No logical reason was offered though Trump was quoted in 2015 by the media when he made this rather vague statement, "A constructive deal could have easily been struck at the time. But it wasn't."

Trump has not however offered any constructive suggestions till date except that he recently issued an all caps war threat to Iran on twitter. The tweet which became a central theme of many late night comedy shows stated, "To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

But Trump's twitter storm is not the point here.

The question is just what was behind his decision to withdraw from the Iran deal? It is not as if it was a front ranking campaign promise or something that excited his base as much as the prospect of a wall to keep Mexicans out, tougher immigration laws etc.

In May 2018, Anthony Zurcher of BBC outlined why Trump is taking this rather inexplicable step.

Zurcher opines that the primary reason behind Trump's exit from the Iran deal is that he wants to shred former President Barack Obama's legacy.

He has let no opportunity pass by to mock Obama and former Secretary of State John Kerry, one of the architects of the agreement. He even tweeted out this response to Kerry, "John Kerry can't get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!"

Most significantly, writes Zurcher, " Since his inauguration, Mr Trump has taken aim at practically every one of his predecessor's signature achievements. Within a week of his inauguration he had pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations.

In June he announced his intent to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation.

He also unwound Obama-era protections for some undocumented immigrants. He, and Republicans in Congress, made repealing the Affordable Care Act, which increased government regulation of health insurance markets, a central focus of his first-year legislative agenda.

He's re-imposed sanctions and travel restrictions on Cuba, rescinded proposed controls on power-plant emissions, fuel efficiency standards for new cars and other environmental regulations, and backed repeal of some Obama-era controls on financial institutions."

Another factor that influenced Trump's decision was his closeness and support to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the hard-line Israeli side of Middle East peace negotiations, says Zurcher.

Writes Zurcher, "Since becoming president, Mr Trump has begun the process of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, threatened new sanctions against Palestinians, continued his condemnations of the Iranian government and abandoned the nuclear arms agreement with that nation - citing, in part, evidence presented by Mr Netanyahu."

So this May, the US pulled out of the nuclear deal and stated that sanctions will be re-imposed on Iran within 180 days. He also threatened to sever access to the American banking system for foreign financial institutions that trade with Iran.

And this is where India comes into the picture. As it turns out, now the Trump administration is exerting pressure on India, China, and other buyers to end all imports of Iranian oil by the November 4 deadline. The idea is to choke the Persian Gulf state's economic inflow.

How will India get affected?

A recent report in Hindustan Times states, "An oil shock will hurt even more at a time when the global economy is staring at the prospect of a trade war, inflation is worsening, and a depreciating rupee is threatening to jeopardise macroeconomic stability.

Having said all this, we also need to understand that India’s high import-dependence on its energy needs mean that it is always vulnerable to sudden shocks — geopolitical or otherwise — in the global petroleum markets. Our import dependence in oil is a big reason why India cannot exploit policies such as currency devaluation to make its export competitive, as increased oil bills offset gains in exports.

While diplomatic efforts must be made to find an interim solution to the crisis at hand, there are no substitutes to pursuing the long-term goal of self-sufficiency in energy."

So there you have it. Nonalignment not just in foreign policy but also in energy stakes could be the way forward. We are not displaying levity when we say that.

Oil imports from Iran have cost India less than those from Saudi Arabia since 2016-17 and losing out on Iran would affect our access to cheap oil and also cause a price rise due to the impending supply shock.

A Livemint report states that the mounting pressure on India has taken a predictable turn, one which assesses India-Iran relations through the prism of the US.

The report cites how Iran’s deputy foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who was one of the key negotiators of the Iran deal was in Delhi recently to hold talks as was the US team, led by assistant secretary for terrorist financing Marshall Billingslea. So it is obvious that both sides are trying to make India see the current situation through their prism though a healthy foreign policy is one that puts the interests of the nation first within the larger context of harmonious trade and economic alliances globally.

Also interesting to note is that till this moment, India has unequivocally opposed the crash of the Iran deal and is supposed to be working with

Europe and China to salvage it.

But as Trump's European peers are finding out, who ever is not with Trump is against him and it is clear that an Iran deal without the presence of the US is not an immediate or feasible possibility.

In the meantime, what will India do to tide over the current situation?

For one, says Livemint, India has approved a proposal from Iranian private lender Bank Pasargad to open a branch in Mumbai as it is exploring the possibility of reviving the rupee-rial arrangement it has used in the past for importing oil from Iran.

India also expectedly continues to look at the possibility of being exempted from the US sanctions. The US has indicated that waivers could be given if there was significant reduction in oil imports from Iran, says the Livemint report.

The point we are making though is that it is not important whether India can negotiate its way through this deadlock or whether India’s stakes in Iran are high or not. Or if Iran can be replaced by other suppliers. The point is whether by agreeing to US demands, India will open the door to similar conflicts in the future when and if it is caught again in the cross fire between two nations and is then forced to make decisions to please one side over the other.

Adding fat to the fire currently are Iranian officials issuing warnings that India could lose trade “privileges” besides issuing clarifications, "Iran will do its best to ensure security of oil supply to India through offering various flexibility measures, which facilitates our bilateral trade in particular Indian export to Iran. ”

The point is simply this. This should not have been India's trade war to fight in the first place.

India has invested more than just goodwill in its relationship with Iran

The first phase of the Chabahar port in south-east Iran, which India is developing, was inaugurated in December last year.

India was planning to make the port operational by 2019 but the recent visit to India by U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has created some unnecessary tension between India and Iran and in the synergy that has gone into making the Chabahar project work for both countries.

The deal to develop Chabahar was announced by India in May 2016 with an investment of over $500 million to strengthen energy security and bilateral equations.

This is a huge investment and the port will give India access to Afghanistan and beyond considering Pakistan does not allow India overland transit rights.

We also need to talk here about the fact that India is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, which aims to facilitate freight traffic between India and Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Central Asian countries and Russia. At the same time , India has refused to be a part of The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, a development strategy proposed by the Chinese government which focuses on connectivity and cooperation between Eurasian countries, primarily the People's Republic of China (PRC), the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and the ocean-going Maritime Silk Road (MSR).

India has not joined the China-led Belt and Road Initiative due to its own concerns over "sovereignty and transparency," and in this context Chabahar is of a great deal of strategic relevance to India.

Given that the Gwadar port in Pakistan, also a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is just about 100 kms away from Chabahar, our presence at the Chabahar port acquires even more significance.

Along comes a needless twist

India is of course now forced to reconsider its equation with Iran, all due to Trump's complicated relationship with Iran. We are saying Trump and not US because America's foreign policy is now directed and dictated by the president's perception of a country rather than implications of sudden sanctions and their impact on global markets.

Compromising its equation with Iran will prove costly but India needs to be on Washington’s right side to gain access to a membership bid in the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers’ Group) as well.

It is also not as if Iran has not had second thoughts about a purely bilateral approach towards the Chabahar port. At times, China's and even Pakistan's name has been suggested by Iran as viable partners in the Chabahar project and with more tensions in the offing, things could swing in directions that are not in favour of India.

India will also have to at some point consider if it wants to deepen ties with Iran in the context of what reports cite as Iran's continued support to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In any case, India has to make a decision solely on the basis of where its wider interests lie. Appeasement of one ally or another for short term benefits is not the answer. The arrival in Delhi of Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations was full of bluster that is not usually associated with diplomatic conversations. Ironically, she called Iran “the next North Korea” and urged India to rethink its relationship with the Islamic Republic, not pausing to consider that her own president has made warm overtures towards the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un .

A debate about the way forward continues

In what can be called as a meaningful move, India has invited US President Donald Trump to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi in January 2019. Add to that the concerns about the state of Indian economy, and it is anyone's guess, if India can stand up to US sanctions that will be imposed on those who trade with Iran under the recently announced Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The thing that is most relevant in this scenario is that there is no logical basis to the demands made by the US and as we mentioned before,

Donald Trump’s Middle East policy is shaped by his closeness to Israeli and Saudi governments and the current attempt to destabilise Iran's economy can lead to a conflict fraught situation within the country and even war. Sagacity and not knee jerk reactions are the way forward.

Iran has not had a very positive impact on world peace historically and its role in accentuating conflict in Syria and Yemen cannot be condoned but the Iran deal was the way forward and Iran had complied with the conditions to restrict its nuclear conditions and allowed stringent inspections of its facilities. There was really no pressing reason for the US to disrupt this equation and according to Scroll, India's compliance will undercut the idea of global order based on national sovereignty and the sanctity of multilateral treaties.

It is incumbent here that we mention how the Non-Aligned Movement despite all its drawbacks contributed to India's standing on world stage as sovereign nation with a say in international affairs despite its dependence on western aid from western powers.

At the moment, India is trying to according to Scroll, "to seek a “carve-out” or waiver from sanctions for its investment in the Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar, as it had received from the Obama administration the last time the US had imposed sanctions, in order to allow trade with Afghanistan. "

The Scroll report also suggests that it would also help if U.S. clarified its position on the Rupee-Rial mechanism that was put into place in 2012, which allowed India to import oil from Iran and supply essential foods and necessities to Iran from a UCO bank-operated fund created with up to half of the import figure in rupees.

To add another dimension to this situation, Germany’s Minister of State for Foreign affairs Niels Annen said during a recent visit to New Delhi that India and Iran are good partners in the oil trade despite Washington’s discontent, and they should continue cooperating if they so wish.

Sputnik news agency quoted Annen as saying, “I am not a salesman for Iran but I have an impression that India is willing to continue buying oil from Iran and this will be a very important statement." He also said that the US attempts to force its allies to join new anti-Iranian sanctions are, "irritating, to put it mildly."

Reuters states that in a constantly evolving situation, there could be drastic reduction or no oil imports from Iran. India, caught in a storm of not its own making will have to consider both its international image and its financial interests in the months to come as it is forced to get off the fence.

Even as we were rounding off the podcast, a Reuters report has stated that the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) cancelled the purchase of an Iranian oil cargo earlier this month after its insurance company refused to provide coverage for the crude because of U.S. sanctions.

HPCL, is India’s third-biggest state-owned refiner, and Reuters says, it renewed its installation insurance, which protects against any accidents at its refinery or storage sites, in early July. However, the new policy would not protect against any incidents involving Iranian oil processed or stored at its refineries, the sources said.

We quote Reuters again, "The refiner had planned to load 1 million barrels of Iranian crude onto the Suezmax tanker Ankaleshwar in early July but cancelled the purchase after it was unable to sell it on to another buyer, said the sources who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. HPCL faced problems in lifting cargo from Iran because its annual insurance policy was renewed in July after the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal in May.” Sources say that it is unlikely that HPCL will be able to lift any Iranian oil.

HPCL’s Iranian imports says Reuters, amount for only 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of its full demand of 316,000 bpd but other Indian refiners that take larger volumes are likely to face the same problem if their annual policy is up for renewal before November.

HPCL did not respond to requests from Reuters for a comment.

Companies, says the report, have until Nov. 4 to fully wind down activities with Iran or risk exclusion from the U.S. financial system. However, banks, shipping firms and insurance companies are already cutting ties with Iran and without financing or insurance coverage refiners will have to halt their purchases.

Iran, says Reuters had hoped to sell more than 500,000 bpd of oil to India during the current fiscal year that started in April. However, the insurance issues may mean a reduction in imports even if India is keen on continuing dealings with Iran.

The report quotes Senthil Kumaran, a senior analyst at consultants FGE which is a preeminent global oil and gas/LNG consultancy and he says, "

The problem in procuring Iranian barrels appears to be happening much before the Nov. 4 deadline. Most of the reinsurance market is based in the U.S. so without the blessing of the U.S., Iranian oil buyers will find it almost impossible to take and process Iranian cargoes.”

Things are coming to a boil and we hope, the situation can be resolved rationally for the benefit of all the players in this drama, in the months to come.