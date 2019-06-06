Podcast | Digging Deeper: What are macroeconomic indicators?

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

There was more than a bit of noise since the start of 2019 that macroeconomic indicators, er, indicated India’s economy was slowing down. Not quite a doomsday scenario, but a serious cause for concern nonetheless, we were told. Even ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan strode across the election landscape in about April and May to talk about the unhealthy state of affairs. Business news lamented what they called a missed opportunity in 2014 for serious changes that would have helped economic growth.

In fact, Mint reported that GDP numbers last October showed the Indian economy growing at 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter one year ago, the fastest quarterly growth in over two years. However, that did not shield the government from criticism over its handling of the economy. The falling rupee, worsening current account deficit and stress in the banking sector raised questions over the sustainability of the recent economic recovery.

As it turned out, none of that deterred voters from installing Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s office once again. So what were the wise men talking about? Or is it that common people on the street simply didn’t care? In this podcast, we’re looking at what macroeconomic indicator means, and what such parameters looked like before Modi resigned - only to have a bigger swearing in ceremony, of course.

What are Macroeconomic Indicators?

Let’s get the definitions right first. Macroeconomics, according to trusty ol’ Investopedia, is a branch of economics that studies the way the aggregate economy behaves - “economy-wide phenomena are examined such as inflation, price levels, rate of economic growth, national income, gross domestic product, or GDP, and changes in unemployment.” That’s right, the rudimentaries that constitute an economy.

To break that down into even simpler terms, macroeconomics looks at the overall, big picture scenario of the economy, and then analyzes how different sectors of the economy relate to one another to understand how the economy functions. This includes looking at variables like unemployment, GDP, and inflation. Macroeconomic models, and the forecasts they produce, are used by many organizations - by government entities to aid in the construction and evaluation of economic policy, by businesses to set strategy in domestic and global markets, and by investors to predict and plan for movements in various asset markets. Microeconomics, on the other hand, looks at the behavior of individual actors in an economy, like people, households, industries, etc.

These macroindicators can be anything the investor chooses, but specific pieces of data released by governments and non-profit organizations have become widely followed. The most up to date, regularly published report covers the latest statistics on GDP, inflation, agricultural production, employment, savings, investments, core industries growth, export, import, government securities yield, monetary indicators, etc. applicable to the economy.

Of these, four important indicators are GDP, Interest Rate, Consumer Price Index, and Industrial Production.

GDP:

Let’s examine GDP for a minute. In India, GDP is one of the most recognized economic indicators used by financial advisors, economists, research analysts, investors, traders etc. to trace recent economic developments.

GDP, or gross domestic product, is one of the most important economic indicators to measure a country’s economic health. It is the total economic production of the country - the face of the economy, as it were. When GDP value increases, it signals a strong, or strengthening, economy. However, it is one of the lagging indicators, meaning it tells us what has already happened, not what is going to happen. Many businesses adjust their payroll, expenditures, and inventory based on quarterly or annual GDP results. India’s economy grew at 6.6 percent in 2017-18 and, according to the World Bank, at 7.3 percent in FY19. Some remarkable improvement was seen in the April-July quarter of 2018-19 in GDP,. when it grew by an impressive 8.2 percent.

Interest Rate:

Then there is the Interest rate. Decisions regarding interest rate and monetary policies are handled by the Reserve Bank of India. In case you’ve never followed financial news in India, you should know that it is considered a major economic event in India - when the RBI decides interest rates for businesses, consumers, investors, and, indeed, India’s economy. It is, again, one of the lagging indicators that represents the money lent between banks. In India, monetary policies are determined by the Monetary Policy Committee. (Yes, they’re creative when it comes to naming committees.)

Here’s how they work. Consider this instance: when the monetary policy committee increases interest rates, commercial banks or other lenders have to pay more interest to obtain money from the central bank, which they make up for by lending money to borrowers at higher rates. That make it difficult for borrowers to take out loans. As a result, borrowers or consumers are less enthused about taking loans, and businesses are discouraged from expanding their operations. As a result, GDP growth is affected. Conversely, if the interest rates are too low, not too surprisingly, it results in increased demand for money, a rise in prices and eventually inflation. Therefore, interest rates are crucial economic indicators that let us know if the economy is heating up.

CPI:

Which brings us to the all-important CPI. We’ll slide right by all the low-hanging Communist jokes and get to the point - CPI is Consumer Price Index, or what we know as inflation. Before CPI, WPI, or wholesale price index, was one of the prime economic indicators used to measure inflation. India used this indicator for a fairly very long time before adopting the consumer price index to measure the rate of inflation. Why is CPI better? It calculates inflation from the consumer’s end, includes services which account for nearly 60 percent of GDP and accounts for rural as well as urban regions. It measures the change in prices of the total basket of goods and services, like transportation, medical care, and food, over a period of time. That is why it is also known as the Cost of Living Index. We already know the deal with inflation - increasing inflation usually indicates a decrease in purchasing power for people. Then it has been observed repeatedly that the average standard of living declines with a rise in inflation. Inflation also influences job growth, GDP, and employment rates.

On the other hand, high inflation results in high interest rates, which in turn encourages people to invest more, and encourages financial institutions to provide loans to small firms and entrepreneurs.

Another parameter that is scrutinized is Industrial Production. Investors who have put their money in manufacturing, mining, gas and utility sectors use the economic calendar for collecting reports on industrial production. In India, data on industrial production is put out every month. This data includes figures based on the raw volume of goods produced by factories, electric utilities, mines etc. Industrial production is a key economic indicator that measures future inflation at the industrial level. Government authorities too keep an eye out for this data because it can indicate trends. The drawback - it only measures data for actual goods-producing industries and firms.

What’s happening in India?

India's fourth quarter GDP data was released on 31 May and showed the economy growing at 5.8 percent in the January-March period, the slowest pace in 17 quarters. Another set of government data showed that India’s infrastructure output grew 2.6 percent in April compared to last year. The government, meanwhile, has met the fiscal deficit target - 3.4 percent of GDP - for FY19, after sharply cutting spending towards the end of the financial year as revenue fell short of estimates.

A couple of weeks ago, Mint reported that after showing some signs of improvement in March, their Macro Tracker indicated a deterioration in India’s macroeconomy in April, thanks to a sharp slowdown in the consumer economy and a widening of the trade deficit. Slowing vehicle sales and weak air traffic growth suggest demand in the economy continues to be weak. Price signals reinforce this picture, it claimed.

The slowing down of inflation is a bright spot in an otherwise negative scenario. But it also signals weak purchasing power among the masses. Even as retail inflation remains benign, the underlying core inflation (excluding volatile items such as food and fuel) which was trending above average till February also eased in March and April. Mint claims low rural wage growth also points to weak demand conditions in rural India.

That weak consumer sentiment seems to be crimping demand in the industrial sector. Rail freight traffic growth and core sector growth, which reflect growth in India’s eight key infrastructure industries such as power, coal etc, are close to the red zone, and currently flashing amber. While the Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, for manufacturing still signals an expansion, the momentum is slowing down as the reading declined for three consecutive months to 51.8 in April from 54.3 in February.

Media reports indicated that fiscal deficit targets will be revised upwards, and the Union government may lean more on stimulating the economy and less on consolidating its finances. While this could boost consumption demand and have ripple effects on industrial demand, such a choice is fraught with risks, and could also undo hard-won gains in the fight against inflation and burgeoning public debt. It could also make India more vulnerable to external shocks. That’s the state of affairs in May and June 2019.

Let’s also take a quick look at the data for the last five years - the Narendra Modi era.

Business journalist Vivek Kaul wrote that the quality of “India’s economic data in general, and... GDP data in particular, has come in for questioning in recent months. Those questions...acquired more urgency in January, when the GDP growth in 2016-17 was revised to 8.2 percent—the highest in any year between 2011-12 and 2018-19.” He claimed that in FY17, a large section of the informal economy, which forms a significant portion of India’s economy, was severely hit by demonetisation. So, he asks, how did the economy grow at 8.2 percent?

You probably recall the ruckus from January 2015 when the government recalibrated its GDP growth series data. Based on this, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation revised past GDP numbers. The data revealed that growth during the UPA years term averaged ~ 8.1 percent, higher than the 7.3 percent in the first four years of the NDA government. That sparked moire than one political debate and the ministry later added a caveat saying the data wasn’t final.

Then, in November, the government think-tank Niti Aayog, and CSO, India’s central statistics office, downgraded growth during the UPA years. The first four years of Modi showed higher average growth of 7.4 percent than during the UPA’s 6.7 percent. The Modi government disregarded the August numbers as experimental, sparking opposition fury that questioned the sanctity of the numbers. Numbers that have been questioned ever since.

In any case, indications are that lower consumer spending, sluggish investments, and slower growth in agriculture and manufacturing are adversely affecting growth. Sure, there were blips - it had to give its initial fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for the last financial year a miss. In the interim budget presented earlier this year, that number was revised to 3.4 percent. However, economists are not very sure even this target will be met and some have voiced concerns it may stay put at the current 3.5 percent levels.

The government achieved the current fiscal deficit thanks to the Rs 28,000 crore that the RBI transferred as interim dividend for FY19. That move wasn’t received happily by all economists. Opposition parties accused the government of accounting jugglery to meet disinvestment targets and keep fiscal deficit under check.

One an economist with a rating agency told Quartz, “There have been farm loan waivers, populist measures in the budget, and a shortfall in revenue and still fiscal deficit is under check. (This is) a wonder and just forces one to think how is the government actually managing to do it.” That said, one wonders if that isn’t true of most governments in India’s history.

What about the much touted investments? A report in Quartz claimed that an important reason for faltering GDP growth is the sombre investment environment. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a think tank that tracks economic data, investments into new projects in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, stood at their lowest level since Modi took charge.

That is a far cry from the BJP’s promise of bringing in fresh investment and kick-starting stalled projects to spur growth. Between October and December 2018, the value of stalled projects shot up to Rs3.18 lakh crore, the second highest in the Modi government’s tenure. Which brings us to a flagship programme of the Modi government - Make in India. While it made for a nice slogan, it had a decidedly underwhelming outcome, or first four years.

Frankly speaking, it showcases the failure of the government to implement its Make in India programme, which aimed to make the country a manufacturing hub and spur investments. Abheek Barua, chief economist of HDFC Bank, said, “It (started off with a lot of fanfare but has not managed to take things off the ground. We don’t seem to have a comprehensible plan for local production of goods or services.”

Moving on in the list of economic indicators, we come to one that’s close to our hearts, and wallets - inflation. As mentioned earlier, slowing rural growth, softening international commodity prices, and erratic monsoons have taken a toll on Indian farmers in certain regions. Some media reports claims farm income has slumped to a 14-year low, and that non-farm wage growth has slowed down, painting an even bleaker picture of the state of the rural economy. The opposition attempted to make farm distress an election issue but failed to communicate their point of view cogently. That’s probably because the Modi government managed to keep inflation in check. Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, said, “It is an achievement of the current government as prices of essential items have not shot through the roof.”

And finally, employment. One side claims an unemployment crisis has exploded across India. The other side says, what crisis? Glancing back at Modi’s campaign in 2013-14, one of his main promises was adding 10 million new jobs if voted to office. Five years later, it’s safe to say that’s not quite what transpired. According to a government survey cited by Business Standard a few months ago, unemployment had risen to a 45-year high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18. That’s a serious concern for a country expected to add over 280 million people to the job market by 2050. A World Bank report pointed out that India needs to create over 8 million jobs per year to maintain its current employment rate.

However, it’s not all doom-and-gloom for the India story. While serious concerns have been expressed, and are expected to be addressed, it is also true that major financial institutions and trade organizations have expressed confidence in India’s growth trajectory. In March, Moody’s announced that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.3 percent in calendar year 2019 and 2020.The American rating agency said India is less exposed to a slowdown in global manufacturing trade growth compared to other major Asian economies and emerging markets, and is poised to grow at a relatively stable pace in the two years. It also added, “...government spending announced ahead of elections this year will support near-term growth.”

David M Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said a few days ago, “If the reform programme accelerates there can be considerable upside in the GDP growth on a forward basis… Our growth will closely match that of the growth of the Indian economy...Our base case on GDP growth is 7.5 percent.” The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, more commonly known as OECD, said in its Economic Outlook in May, “...GDP growth in India is projected to strengthen to close to 7.25 percent in FY19 and close to 7.5 percent in FY20.” The Economic Times reported that OECD highlighted India as the fastest growing economy among the G20, with export growth holding up well:“Investment growth will accelerate as capacity utilisation rises, interest rates decline, and geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty are assumed to wane.”