Podcast| Digging deeper - Ramesh Damani shares his mantra on getting investments right

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol podcast. I am Santosh Nair and my guest today is Ramesh Damani a well-known name and face to all those who track the stock market. Besides being a value investor, Mr Damani is also Chairman and Independent Director on the Board of Avenue Supermart which owns the retail chain DMart. In the midst of all this Mr Damani also found time to host the television show Wizards of Dalal Street in which he interviewed some of the top money managers in the country.

Q: Mr Damani thanks for joining us on this podcast it is a pleasure to have you here.

A: Hi Santosh, thank you so much for coming to my office it is a great pleasure to be on your first podcast.

Q: Thanks. So tell us how did you end up in the stock market? Was it a planned career move to be here?

A: It was naturally... I was like many of my generation when I graduated in seventies sometime that was of course lot of us used to go to the west for better education, better opportunities, India you know was fairly closed economy so like lot of my brethren at that time I went abroad I studied for my Bachelors and Masters abroad and I then started working in technology industry.

In many ways I was the vanguard of Indian move into US Technology. But sometimes in the late eighties, I was also the only son of my small family so there was enormous pressure to come back to India and there was also a feeling that my father articulated quite well.

He said India is in the cusp of great change and in retrospect of course it was a very precise call. So he urged me to come back and the Bombay Stock Exchange was offering memberships for 6 lakh. He said it was a great thing for me you go and buy.

Thanks to his efforts and the efforts of Mr Mayya he was the executive director of The Bombay Stock Exchange at that time, I managed to get a seat as a broker for Rs 6 lakh and by happy coincidence the value of that seat in 89 was 6 lakh and in '92 it would become Rs 4 crore. So it was a good investment all the way around.

Q: What were the early days like?

A: You know the early days of course was very skeptical I mean including people close to me in America were very skeptical. But India opening up. There was lot of skepticism from my wife's because she was very happy in Californian lifestyle and we had settled, we had two young kids at that time. I don't know sometimes it was the father's in instincts, sometimes it is your own instincts.

I always believed that the world would globalize. After the Berlin Wall had fallen and increasingly the economies would have to open up I mean that was a young man thoughts back at that time. I just sensed an opportunity out here so I came here and Dalal Street was a backwater. I think it didn't open up until say '95, so for the first 5-6 years, the business was good the brokerage business itself was good and lucrative.

Dalal Street was still considered as a Back Water of international Finance. Today of course is one of the leading emerging markets part of the NSCI index. But in retrospect those were good years to learn the business to meet the players. I was very fortunate in those years people who have become giants of this business 25 years later people like R K Damani you mentioned who founded DMart, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Yogesh Shah, Durgesh Shah, Ramesh Shah. I was very fortunate to meet this absolutely bright bunch of investors who have influenced and shaped my career.

Q: So, earlier was it just broking alone or did you use to invest also?

A: I started with the brokerage because the capital was scares so we needed the money to finance the brokerage part of the business but very soon I became interested with my friends because whereas with one percent brokerage they were making 100 percent returns on the stocks they picked. So at some point I realized that I wanted to value migrate, I wanted to move from brokerage to proprietary investing and I think maybe we did that more seriously after say '93-94 after the fall of '92 when we want to look back.

Brokerage was good but it wasn't great business, you could make a living but you could never get rich off it unless you truly build scale. So I think maybe I saw investing in 94. For the first four-five years I was pretty much doing being a broker.

Q: You just mentioned the stock market crash of '92, how did it affect you, your business?

A: Well see luckily we were not investing at that time. But I used that time to come up with the philosophy of how I want to invest by studying you know the Warren Buffetts of the market or studying the greats in India. I think they helped me come up with the philosophy of the market.

I read very carefully that you know for example you don't want to buy stocks that have you know gone down a lot in this bear market because you know they would tend to fall even more. You want to find new ideas, new leaderships so that were lessons I learnt very early on in my life and I think those lessons really helped me in good stead.

Q: Do you recall your first major trade?

A: I do. Actually the first one there were number of cluster of trades I did at that time. But the one I think I bought a lot of notice to me and boosted my self confidence a lot was there was of public sector company called CMC, which was divested by Government of India at that time and nobody knew what to do about it and the person who owned it GIC was selling at maybe around 10-15 rupees which in effect the market cap of the company was maybe 30-40 crores, which was nutty because the company remember this is my background as software engineer in California before I became a broker here.

They had done the BSE bold trading online software. They had also done for example the Indian Railway system. Now I knew from my background only its very prestigious projects, and very expensive to implement. If IBM had done this projects say for example this Indian Railways project, they would probably charge the Indian government hundred million dollars and here this whole company was available for like 5 million dollars somewhere there. So I am realized that there I was on a bargain.

So I remember I wanted to buy that is one of the lessons that recur in my life I wanted to buy maybe 5000- 10000 shares of CMC because it looked like a good bet to me and my father actually held my hands do you think this is worth of bigger trade and I said yeah but and he said no do a bigger trade for it. So as only fathers can do and literally held my hand buy a larger block of that share and as my good fortune would have it the stock caught fire in the market it went from 13 months after listing it went from 20 to 800 rupees So at a 40 x in one year, after that it went up and down and finally got merged with TCS so it got merging beyond that. So we did good amount of money in there. Probably two important lessons in life you know the first was to have your own conviction you know to understand the business that you are buying yourself.

Lot of people really didn't want to look at it that time because technology companies were not understood, PSUs were not understood. I managed to go through that objections. And secondly the importance of betting big when you have a good idea.

You want to backup the truck and buy because in a Bull market you want to be loaded on good stocks. Great ideas are very rare. When you come out with great ideas I mean think about it CMC was at 20 bucks, you are getting this company for 30-40 crores this company has a potential as later to be found out to be hugely scalable company. So I think I learnt those two lessons very early in my life the things about CMC which I always tell of my friends, my family was that before CMC nobody knew me in the market, after CMC nobody would ignore me in the market. Any time you can pick up or 30-40 bagger considered pretty high up there in the market.

Q: So they say successful investing is as much about discipline as much about identifying right kind of stock. So was there any set rules that you have been following and still continue to do so today?

A: I think among the rules I realized that you know this is a business of patience. Very early on I realized that if you really want to make money you have to investing in a business for period of time. A lot of people bet on price. You know for example buy company X at Hundred and Fifty rupees goes to 200, they say I am making 30 percent of my money I'm pretty happy. Out there Warren Buffett 20 percent I mean 30 percent I'll sell all of the stock. But experiences taught us that great businesses are built of great value over a long period of time. Keep compounding.

It will go to 300 it will go to 500, it will go to 700 it will go 1000 out there. And particularly at the the early stage of bull market winners that we have can sometimes be of 10X , 20X, 50X, by the time the bull market gets over. So it is very important to hold on to that business you know almost for dear life. So I learnt that very early on not only by reading and also by watching and all and by implementing those strategies because we kept holding the CMC, we didn't try to make double our money or triple our money. That would be great returns suppose you have tripled your money but it gave us an opportunity to make almost hundred times our money over time. So I realized that great ideas are very rare and if you get a good idea you need to hold on to those great ideas see them flower into great businesses over period of time.

So it is a lesson which is very important to learn in the market. But people always say that Oh! I am doing everything right I am not making money in the market it is because you don't understand the principle of compounding. Great businesses compound over time, compounding your wealth over time and the trick to get wealthy Santosh I may say from what I feel, you need to double your money every 3 years. That should be the kind of benchmark that we used to use each other. Because if you assume you have 30 year career in financial market most of us will start at 25 and retire by 55 or 60, say you have 30 year career in the market, if you double your money every three years that in effect it means that you are doubling your money ten times.

Then in effect it means that your wealth has grown 1000 times. What do I mean by that? Suppose you start with 10 lacs and double your money every 3 years over 30 year period 10 lakhs becomes a 100 crore. So that's a phenomenal amount of money to have. And you must remember for large part of my investing career long term capital gains are tax free in India. So we didn't have to pay any capital gains tax. So we could compound our money very efficiently over that period of time. So I mean those are some of the things I would suggest investors do.

Q: You mentioned that you have to hold onto the stocks for long period of time but any average duration that you keep in mind when you are taking a bet?

A: It's not the duration I think people generally mistake that if I keep something for 5 years I will make money. I mean you could have bought stock that have gone 100 to 5 over 5 years so that is obviously not the duration. The duration is to buy great businesses and to stick with it. Great businesses can last various market cycles last market cycles but you cannot figure that out that is this business is like a liquor or tobacco business.

It will outlive any market cycles because human habits don't change. It will always swing between you know morning you go out and celebrate with friends wanting to you know have good time or wanting to go to favourite vice like smoking a cigarette, so those business will outlast. There are other businesses that work for a period of time.

There is real estate boom earlier. Construction Boom. So you need to time doors a bit more. But anyway business that requires you get out in three months, six months is a trade not a business right I mean I think investors need to understand that. Rome wasn't built in a day either great businesses. You know they compound over a period of time to build great franchises

Q: Have you done any short term trades before you started holding it for very long period of time?

A: I have. I do it all the time. I am sitting in front of the screen. I am a broker the temptation to do it is very strong but I don't do it with more than five percent of net worth of 10 percent of net worth you know you do it to be engaged in the market, you have some fun everyone likes the lucre of easy money but to be honest the serious money is all in good businesses I would say more than good businesses and good businesses generally take time to mature. It might be years of under-performance of that business. But you have a strategy, thought process, so you should stick with that.

Q: Do you ever go by your instinct even when all the conventional indicators say that probably this business might not do well?

A: I mean I do because that is the art of good value investing, to be a contrarian. A lot of the picks when we bought them was not met with popularity in the market. So that's part of the game I mean if you are scared to be contrarian you will probably not going to be a good value investor.

Q: What's your philosophy about money?

A: I think it's a very evolved philosophy over time. I think I have learnt this from the greats whether it's Warren Buffett, R K Damani. I think we've all been blessed, we've all had more money then we could profitably use in a lifetime. But the way we think about money, it helps us keep score in the market and beyond that our habits don't change, even if we make more money. We still drive live in the same neighborhood, dress the same way, eat the same way, travel in a particular way, maybe instead of economy we travel business class.

It doesn't change as such. You know we have to view ourselves now as trustee of this wealth you know. We are doing this and after we finish compounding the wealth, we will give it back to the society. I think money is a great way…financial freedom is great. The thing I value most of my life is the financial freedom that the markets have bought me but at the end of the day I truly believe that everybody has made money in the hard way by compounding the money and by remaining invested what's the period of 30 years, is ultimately is the trustee of that wealth you know. It is for the greater good.

Q: You mentioned that you were lucky to be on some big names of the market when you just started off. So what were the key learnings there?

A: I mean there are so many. I was very fortunate to be able to the Indian parts. I was able to look at them and meet them almost on daily basis. One was just by observing what they did. Second one was by reading about great investors this was about the Soros', Buffets, the Templetons, what day did out there. So I was kind of very lucky in one way I had inside view of what was going on and then I also had depth by reading about what global investors were doing.

To give you an example one overseas guy who I found very helpful was Carlos Slim. He's maybe third or fourth richest guy in the world today and he made his fortune in Mexico and he had very simple philosophies. He said that I am always bullish on Mexico. He was actually an immigrant in Mexico. When the Mexican market was selling of in 60s & 70s , there was a currency depreciation and there was economic crisis he always kept buying equities in Mexico.

As a result, he built up large stakes in very serious companies. I remember reading his biography and being enthralled by it. When India went into a similar crisis in the 90s, we defaulted on our debts almost, IMF went through various crisis of government sleeping...and everything I realized and learnt from the masters in India that you remain bullish in India, that countries don't go bankrupt, that businesses will find a way out. The worst it gets there are more chances of the economy reform will have to happen in a democracy. So you know by being luckily having a ring side view and also being imparted by reading I could develop my own set of principles which have held me in good stead.

Q: So what was your experience during the technology rally in the late 90s and early 2000, on the way up and down?

A: Well you know what Steve Job says. You know you need to connect the dots in life. You don't know what decision helps you where. For me that is a proper example. I used to work in the technology industry in California my first innings of my life for example, I would say, in the late early 80s. Then I came back to India. That time India had no technology base at all. But then companies like CMC, Infosys, Wipro went public and you could participate in their shares.

I was one of the few people understood the value of those business franchises. They didn’t have land, machines, people walked at 5’O clock. But I realized the intellectual property that these companies were capable of creating. So I managed to latch on to that. So my life connected though I worked in a different area, but because of my learning in the technology industry at that point the value of it intellectual property, algorithms, soft power as you call it I realized the value of the franchise that will explode in India. Participate in the boom to a large extent with the technology shares leaving after 2000.

Then of course we also realized that you know that trees don't go to the sky, you need to value things in some perspective even though the tech industry or whatever, market really got swayed at the other end of the technology businesses. So at some point we figured out these were ready for, ripe for a crash. So you can of meld the two together understanding intuitive understanding of industry, intuitive understanding of the market I think that was the maturity after 2000 we came out of the that. We lost some money came out, but were basically richer then when we entered it. So these were the great learnings.

I think that is learnt taught me for the future markets that you need to when you need to get out of assets, the bull market gets over you know all those issues that sometimes are very painful lessons.

Q: So how did you use those learning's during the crash of 2008

A: The way to understand is Santosh you need to... I witnessed maybe five bull markets in my life you know starting with the '92,'88 which I didn't participate in or '92, 2000, 2003, 2008, whatever, so many bull markets have taken place in the 30 years I have been in the market. The way you valid yourself there are two ways first: Every Bull market must make you more richer and more powerful.

Do they understand the market am I better off than in '92 yes I am better off in 2000, better of in 2003 yes, that is you know the first lesson you learn. Second every investor, proprietary investor asks himself a very simple question that: Am I in the process of doubling my money in every three years. Somebody does in 2 years somebody takes 5 years that happens but on a smoother average basis you should be able to double your money every 3 years particularly if you have started with a low base. And if you are doing that you are on right track, if you are not doing that better change your track. Because the way to financial freedom I told you, is to double your money 10 times in your financial career.

Almost any amount of money you start with becomes a very serious amount of money at the end of 30 years. You need to follow that. So once I understood those principles of compounding and Mr Chandrakant Sampat had a lot to explain to me — he is one of the legendary investors of India of compounding at that time though I was in MBA he taught me about compounding and taking those building blocks. I tried to measure myself I don’t really care about particular stock does well or badly but on an aggregate my portfolio should be doubling every three years which is about 24-25 percent compounded returns and if it does that I am pretty happy. So once I understood that I didn’t panic someone told me that stock triple in three months. I don’t really care.

I want my portfolio double every 3 years. if I do that I know what my journey leads me to. I know where it goes. I think each Bull market hopefully we have learnt something and in the next Bull market implement these lessons and become stronger but the underlying lessons in all of this is all this is buying great businesses and you compound your money double your money every 3 years. If you do these two things right I think you are well ahead of the game.

Q: So what is your definition of a great business?

A: You know great business is one that has some pricing power that would be the most important thing it needs to have some pricing power. They can't raise prices or they have to pray to God before they have to raise prices , it is not a great business. Its a moat that not many people get into that business very easily. And it must have a good management to see the great external opportunity available. Tech was a great external opportunity you know the world wanted tech and India offered tech great and occasionally you have to marry with that market cap, the market should be so cheap for that stock that you see something beyond that. You kind of marry all these things together is what you will find what I call a great business.

Q: And what are some of the common misconceptions that people have about the market?

A: Oh! There are many but the most common one was that, you know you need to get to, it is a rich quick scheme. I think that is perhaps a misnomer because you need to that it would compound your money which is something you know if you are putting in fixed deposits you are getting 8 percent fixed deposit you are paying 30 percent tax on that you will not be able to grow rich. But if you buy investments still I think you are a year back there was tax free long term capital gains and tax free dividends. Now the government is taxing us — 10 percent long term capital gains.

So people were asking maybe the opportunity is closed. I said no, and the reason I say no because tax is only done on once you sell the share. You find a business and keep for 8 to 10 years there is no tax. That grows for you text free. So try and find businesses that can last 6 years, 8 years. There is no tax consequences for you on a year to year basis. So the opportunity is still there I mean this country is a young country, it is not valued, equities is an asset class that is valued, gold that is valued, real estate...but it is increasingly getting warmer to equitites. When you are young in India you need to be thinking not of next two years, the next vacation or the next holiday but financial freedom. if you are doing that equities are the good place to start.

Q: When you started information was very scare and today there seems to be too much of it does that help or how an investor in his decision making process?

A: I am of the view that yeah it was scarce sometimes you could leverage that information by hindsight to money. Now as you can see you can still leverage it. I think it comes off some insights in life. You need to have been well read well educated, well thought. You need to spend some time thinking reading a balance sheet and you know a lot of the time really should be spent in thinking and which people don't do it.

Like a busy life from eight to five, constant appointment, no free time, no time to read and that's not a good thing to be an investor. Might be a good thing to do if you are a sales person or an engineer but for investor you need free time to think — how would the world look 10 years from now. Who will prosper? Who will you know be in depression? Which are the businesses which will do well?

So my feeling is that if you spend the time thinking and reading you will probably way ahead this Warren Buffett has said this is not a high IQ business. Suppose your IQ of 120 was the IQ of 90 give 30 points to someone else you don't need such a high IQ for this business but what you do as always said this business is simple it is not easy and the hard work you need to put in is reading and thinking and if that's not your strength then maybe value investing is not for you.

Q: Now when you are on the board of DMart, it would have given you a chance see how a company is run, decisions are taken and that must be very different from the way you used to view companies purely as an investment opportunities. So what are some of the learnings there?

A: Yeah the management of DMart spoils me. Of course I am on the board I have oversight of the board. But, we have such a great management team that delivers year after year. I know from experience, most companies don't do that so I am sometimes also in awe of my own management team of how brilliantly they have built up the business and how they deliver quarter after quarter. So, when you see greatness you recognize it

Q: Well thank you so much for those insights it was a pleasure talking to you Mr Damani

Always a pleasure Santosh, thank you so much.