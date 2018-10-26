Podcast | Digging Deeper - Plateau not peak: Oil consumption and the future of cars

Oil. It makes the world go round. Literally. Almost all the automobiles, ships, planes and all major machinery, including the generators that chug away for hours to provide electricity in our apartment complexes, run on oil.

Oil prices were careening like crazy in the recent past, and oil producing nations were unwilling to ramp up production by much. Given the unpredictable nature of oil prices, which will pretty much define this decade in retrospect, it comes as a relief to hear that governments around the world are pushing aggressively for adoption of electric vehicles.

In fact, many governments have deadlines to ensure a big chunk of cars sold in the future are electric, not petrol or diesel based.

India has drawn up plans to replace 30 percent of petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles by 2030. That’s just 12 years from now. I can’t quite picture fellow Indians driving desi versions of Tesla’s Model 3 - an HCL or Wipro electric sedan perhaps? Or even Micromax? Something tells me we’ll be driving Chinese and Korean EVs 20 years from now.

Anyway, the BBC reported that the United Kingdom has plans to ensure the island nation is “effectively zero emission” by the year 2040 in order to tackle air pollution. To achieve this, the government of the UK is under pressure to ban all sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2032. Yes, ban. So we’re likely to have electric Bentleys and Rolls Royces.

Does anyone else think Electric Bentleys is a good name for a britpop band? For the record, we will, in point of fact, have electric Bentleys soon. Volvo has also declared that it would only make fully electric or hybrid cars 2019 onwards.

The biggest market will be China. Bloomberg claimed in a report in May that demand for EVs is growing in China, and will touch 19 percent of total vehicle sales by 2025, and perhaps 60 percent by 2040.

To understand how all these are connected, we need to dig deeper into the global car market and look at the role of oil in the future of transport.

How many is enough?

Many of you listening to this podcast very likely have a car, or are in a car right now. Maybe you plan to buy one in the future. Most people do aim to buy a car. It’s a status symbol, a marker of having arrived in life. There’s nothing quite like driving a brand-spanking-new car to a temple to “inaugurate” it, and getting stuck in traffic for an hour while en route.

But setting the little joys of rush hour traffic aside, here are a few numbers about cars. In 2016, there were 1.1 billion cars on our planet. By 2040, this number is set to touch 2 billion. That works out to one car for every five humans on earth.

Similarly, commercial vehicles - trucks, vans. etc - will also double in number. According to estimates released by OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the number of commercial vehicles will double from the current 224 million to 463 million by 2040.

Let’s put that in relatable terms, and pardon me if I sound alarmist. India’s current population is estimated at 1.2 billion people. There are nearly that many cars driving around in the world right now. There are 224 million commercial vehicles operating worldwide as of today.

That’s more commercial vehicles in the world than there are people in Uttar Pradesh. We can all agree, even while differing on the scope of the problem, that the current pollution levels are not sustainable too long into the future. At present, the world adds 75 cars per minute to the existing population of cars. That’s one new car every second on the roads.

We currently have one car for every seven people, and that’s set to increase to one in five, as we’ve mentioned earlier. While the sales of cars are higher in developed countries as of now, higher population, high economic growth rates, rising income levels and increasing urbanisation in developing countries, like India and China, are projected to account for higher growth in the number of passenger cars.

It is estimated that 954 million will be added in the next 24 years. 87 percent of that, or 827 million, will be in developing countries. India had around 23 million cars in 2017, and is expected to add around 157 million passenger cars by 2040. So we’re looking at a total of around 180 million cars on our roads, all packed into our chaotic traffic.

Staggering numbers. China will add 306 million cars. It currently has 137 million cars, so it will end up with an incredible 443 million cars by 2040.

Those are just cars.

Coming to commercial vehicles, India is most likely to outpace all others in the growth of commercial vehicles. The segment is projected to grow at 6.3 percent. The total fleet in India will be 59 million large by 2040, over four times the current size. China? 24 million commercial vehicles in 2016, which is expected to reach 66 million by 2040. Worldwide, 239 million more such vehicles will be operating in 2040.

That’s a lot of diesel and petrol. That’s a lot of smoke that’ll be pumped into the atmosphere.

A BBC report noted that poor air quality is the biggest environmental risk to public health in Britain. It claimed that government estimates indicate air quality might be linked to about 40,000 premature deaths per year. While air pollution has come down in the UK, nitrogen oxides - which form part of the discharge from car exhausts - regularly breach safety levels in many cities. And they don’t even celebrate Diwali the way we do. Diesel vehicles produce most of the nitrogen oxide gases coming from roadside sources.

Which explains why governments are serious about culling the number of gas guzzling cars. And with authorities aiming to have 30 percent of these vehicles go electric, it will have an impact on our most precious resource. No, not batteries. Oil.

Oil’s not going anywhere/Peak Oil 2030s

Right. We’ve heard, seen, and talked about the end of oil for as long as oil has been important. Since about the 1970s. So, it comes as no surprise that such talk comes as no surprise to the oil industry. Spencer Dale, chief economist of Britain-based energy major BP, said, “The idea that rapid growth in electric cars will kill oil demand is just not born out by arithmetic...Think plateau not peak in terms of oil demand.”

Dale is right on the money. Our automobiles consume a crazy amount of oil and our appetite for oil is nowhere near sated. Allow me to explain.

Some estimates put global oil demand at approximately 98 million barrels a day on average last year. That demand is expected to grow to 100 million barrels a day for the first time ever this year. Demand is expected to rise by 1.9 mbpd, up from the 1.8 mbpd last year, but growth is said to be peaking. It will likely stabilise at 1.6 mbpd next year.

CNBC said in a report that overall demand could peak at approximately 113 million barrels per day by the mid-2030s, and then drop down in 2040. Reuters reported that London-based BP as well as other oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell have forecast that the peak for oil demand will be in the late 2030s, after which it is expected to slightly decline at around 110 million bpd.

As of 2016, worldwide consumption of oil, for passenger vehicles, was around at 24.4 million barrels per day. Now, one barrel holds around 159 litres of oil. As per a Moneycontrol report, adjusted for litres that daily consumption works out to 3.5 litres per car.

Jim Burkhard, who heads oil research and energy and mobility research at IHS Markit, told CNBC, “About a third of global oil demand is from cars, and 40 percent of the growth since the year 2000 has come from cars. So what happens with cars is going to have a big impact on oil demand.” He said there were are 2.8 million electric cars on the road compared to 1.5 billion oil fueled vehicles, and that electric vehicles could reach 36 million by 2025.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recently claimed that the impact of electric vehicles will start showing up in the oil market in the next decade. The bank’s analysts expect oil demand to stay strong through to 2020, expanding at an annual rate of 1.3 million barrels a day.

Growth in demand could then slow down between 2021-23 to just 800,0000 as the effect of electric vehicles starts to show up. The Moneycontrol report estimates that oil consumption by passenger vehicles could fall to 2.09 litres per car in 2040.

The total oil consumption, for cars, is expected to reach a peak of 26.7 million barrels per day in 2030 and then settle at 26.4 mbpd in 2040. So, while oil will continue to be a major source of fuel for transportation, especially for commercial vehicles, overall consumption could drop.

The electric switch

But ground reality requires us to acknowledge the pragmatic choices that people are making on, well, the ground. The industry and the analysts certainly recognize them. Ride sharing is a game changer. Your Ubers and Olas could be disruptive for the traditional car market, and so could self-driving cars that Google and Amazon are working on. When the Ubers and Olas of the world have full fledged fleets of self-driving electric cars that will make a dent in fuel demand.

CNBC recently noted that, according to the World Economic Forum, automated vehicles could ultimately be 40% cheaper to drive per mile than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Also, the vast majority of the shared mobility is expected to be EVs because of their lower maintenance costs.

Burkhard said, “Mobility service companies, especially with driverless technology — that's the case where electric vehicle sales could have a commercial footing. We think the first driverless car services will start to materialize in the next year or two…It's not 10 years from now. If that grows and people accept it, and the public gets confidence in it, that will grow quite a bit in the next decade.”

Dale said, “What we expect to see in the 2030s is a huge growth in shared mobility autonomous cars ... Once you don’t have to pay for a driver, the cost of taking one of those share mobility fleets services will fall by about 40 or 50 percent.”

Analysts at Morgan Stanley concur. They believe the number of kilometers driven globally will rise dramatically because the costs of driving will drop, thanks to shared mobility and automated technologies. They wrote in a report, “Our conviction in the growth in miles 'pie' offers room to be constructive on EV penetration while allowing for continued growth in global gasoline demand deep into the 2030s.”

Recalling what Burkard said, “About a third of global oil demand is from cars, and 40 percent of the growth since the year 2000 has come from cars. So what happens with cars is going to have a big impact on oil demand.”

Francicso Blanch, head of BofAML global commodity and derivatives research, observed that China’s decision could alter oil demand. He said, “I think...China has a very strong inclination for EVs for a number of reasons. One of these is obviously carbon commitment, but then there is the...pollution locally which is (exacerbated) by internal combustion engines...China became the world's largest oil importer a few years ago.”

A report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance noted earlier this year that China is pursuing EVs not just to reduce oil imports and improve urban air quality, but also for industrial policy reasons - it wants to create a globally competitive automotive and battery industry.

Dan Pickering, co-president of Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co and CIO, told CNBC that the electric vehicle and ride sharing phenomena could well flatten global oil demand by the mid-2030s. Agreeing with Spencer Dale of BP, he said. “Everybody's got a prognostication on when oil's going to peak. My view is 2035. I view it as more of a plateau than a peak. I think the way you get there is through massive efficiencies and electric vehicles. The mandates don't start happening until then globally.”

The gentlemen do have a point. Even India, which has one of the most aggressive electrification programmes of any region, may reach only 18 percent of market share for electric vehicles in 2040, according to the World Oil Outlook 2017. Heavy and long route vehicles are likely to stick to diesel. India is expected to have a slow adoption rate with 5-6 percent of commercial vehicles going electric by 2040.

The US EV market will achieve a major milestone in October as automakers reach 1,000,000 EV sales. An estimated 992,000 EVs have been sold in America since January 2011, while 110,000 EVs were sold in Q3 2018 alone. With oil prices constantly threatening to breach $100 per barrel, and electric vehicles prices becoming more reasonable each year, we could see an uptick in the number of such vehicles purchased.

However, oil is not going anywhere just yet.