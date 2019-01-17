Podcast | Digging Deeper: Online pharmacies - Pill or poison?

So I was online looking to buy some medicines, because I couldn’t be bothered to actually step out at 10pm to get a strip of Dolo. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? And it turns out you can buy medicines of certain kinds online but you get them only on a few websites, and, in most places, the delivery won’t be done overnight. So I suppose I’ll have to go make friends with the pharmacy guy again.

But my search also brought up two interesting headlines. The first read, “Madras High Court bans online sales of medicines.” And the second said, “Madras High Court stays ban on online sale of medicine.” Talk about confusing. So I had to dig deeper into the subject. Can we, or can we not, buy a Dolo online? Let’s find out.

India’s pharma industry

India’s pharma industry is nowhere near the size of, say, American style Big Pharma, but it certainly is expanding fast. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s pharmaceutical sector was valued at $33 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4 percent over 2015–20 to reach $55 billion. In comparison, America’s pharma industry was worth $446 billion in 2016. That’s around 45 percent of the global pharmaceutical market. So, our pharma industry is less than a tenth of the value of its US counterpart.

Online medicine delivery startups, such as PharmEasy, 1MG, Netmeds and LifCare, are raising large sums of capital and putting pressure on their peers to either keep raising cash or sell out.

PharmEasy raised more than $50 million in two tranches, while 1MG was said to be in talks to close a $60-80 million deal. According to Mint, Netmeds, which recently secured $35 million, is in talks with investors to raise more funds. LifCare raised around $11 million in last July.

Why are investors bullish on a sector that’s so over-regulated in India? Because the union health ministry in September issued draft rules on the sale of drugs through e-pharmacies.

We live in times when India’s government and judiciary do not get along. Another sign of that - the Delhi high court ordered a ban on the sale of online medicines by e-pharmacies, making it a risky investment. Prior to that, in October, the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction announcing a ban on the online sale of medicines, albeit temporary. Later, in December, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of the Madras High Court passed an order staying that injunction, effectively banning “online sale of medicines by e-pharmacies till the Centre notifies the final rules bringing e-pharmacies into the ambit of regulation.” A few weeks later, on January 2, 2019, following an appeal filed by e-pharmacy companies, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court issued a stay order on the ban.

A tale of two verdicts

The story goes back to September 2018. The Union Health Ministry released a notification according to which e-pharmacies will be given a set of regulations including data localisation and other sets of rules regarding registration. The draft rules also required online pharmacies to register with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s primary drug regulator and central licensing authority, and obtain a trade licence.

The response was immediate. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists opposed the government’s decision of e-pharmacy regulation and called in a day-long nationwide strike on September 27.

That brings us to the October 2018 verdict in Chennai. Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association filed a plea seeking a direction to authorities concerned to block links of websites that are selling medicines online. They claimed that while online shopping might be convenient to consumers, purchasing medicines from unlicensed online stores can be risky as they may sell fake, expired, contaminated, unapproved drugs or otherwise unsafe products that are dangerous to patients and which might put their health at risk. They also said that the laws for pharmacies in India are derived from Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Drugs and Cosmetics Rule, 1945 and Pharmacy Act, 1948 - laws that were written prior to the arrival of computers. They claimed India has no concrete laws defined for the online sale of medicines. Though various amendments have been made to the Act no provision has been made to utilise information technology for the sale of medicines online.

After their submission, Justice R Mahadevan granted interim injunction announcing a ban on the online sale of medicines till November 9. The court also directed the Centre to file its counterpoint.

Now, speaking about the centre, in 2017, the government issued a draft of the Drugs (Sale and Distribution) Rules 2017, aiming to remove ambiguity on regulations to facilitate the sale of drugs online. As per the draft which finally made an appearance in March 2018, no one can operate an online pharmacy without registering with the Central Licensing Authority. Also, the supply of drugs by an online pharmacy will be regulated. The next month, in April, the CDSCO was reportedly considering regulations for online pharmacies in order to increase consumer trust in such platforms.

Online pharmacies were in agreement with such a move. Dharmil Sheth, co-founder of PharmEasy, said, “The Act applies to all players, whether online or offline, and any player found selling prescription medicines without prescriptions or without registered pharmacists dispensing from licensed premises, whether online or offline, should be checked by the regulator. Prima Facie, this should not affect members of DHP: however we can offer a full response once we see the final order.” Prashant Tandon, founder and CEO of 1MG said that all the members of digital health platforms are high-quality players who operate in full compliance with these requirements, and that they welcomed any move towards identifying and taking action against those who were violating the Act.

In December, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of the Madras High Court directed the centre to notify rules related to the online sale of drugs and medicines by 31 January and ordered a ban on the online sales till then.

Around the same time, the Delhi High Court passed a similar order. Zaheer Ahmed, a New Delhi-based dermatologist, had filed a PIL about the lack of regulation over the lakhs of medicines sold on the internet daily, claiming that it put patients and doctors at risk. Ahmed submitted that selling medicines online is not allowed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Pharmacy Act, 1948. Sound familiar? The dermatologist said the Drug Controller General of India had, in 2015, instructed state authorities to curb sales of medicines online in order to protect public health, but the practice continued.

In some cases, he added, medicines were sold without prescriptions. The gist of Ahmed’s PIL was, and I quote this verbatim, “Unlike common items, drugs are highly potent and its misuse or abuse can have serious consequences on human health, not just for the person consuming it but for humanity at large as some drugs can be addictive, habit-forming and harmful to the body. A large number of children/minors or people from uneducated rural backgrounds use the internet and can be victims of wrong medication while ordering medicines online.” Ahmed also accused the government of not doing enough about the situation and claimed many online pharmacies were functioning without proper licences.

After hearing Mr Ahmed’s petition, Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao of the Delhi High Court ordered a ban on the sale of medicines online by e-pharmacists across India and directed the Delhi government as well as the centre to put the order into effect immediately.

Stemming the tide, or a spanner in the works?

The court orders were a blow to an industry expected to grow by leaps and bounds. One Moneycontrol report said that, according to Frost & Sullivan, India’s online pharmacy market market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 63 percent to touch Rs 25,000 crore by 2022. The report claims online sale of medicines could account for 15-20 percent of total pharmaceutical sales over the next 10 years.

It said the government’s Digital India initiative, a push for e-healthcare in the country and insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat will support the sector. Stable economic growth in India translates to more disposable income, improved health infrastructure and diverse healthcare finance options.

However, there is also a high disease burden and all these factors together could drive growth in this sector. Frost & Sullivan also added that India's organised pharma retail market is valued at Rs 1.3 lakh crore and is the third-largest in terms of volume globally.

So it does seem like the e-pharma industry created a more competitive environment for the retail pharmaceutical industry. Further, the retail players also face rising pressure on price controls and poor inventory management.

Vimal Monga, finance secretary at Indian Medical Association, said, “Proper guidelines should be drafted and notified to check the number of medicines sold online. Buying medicines online is a health risk. Drugs with similar names might confuse consumers as well as sellers...without properly verified prescriptions, more problems will emerge. There are 19 lakh pharmacies in the country and 50 lakh families are dependent on the people who work in these shops. The online pharmacies are commercial and want to make money, so obviously there won’t be proper monitoring involved. Indian Medical Association is happy with the decision of the high court. Although this might affect the drug market as our industry is not ripe enough to cope with sudden changes.” A couple of hints about a turf war there?

Down To Earth magazine reported that according to an India E-pharmacy market Opportunity Outlook 2024 report, currently, the country has over 8,50,000 independent pharmacy retail stores which are able to meet only 60 percent of total demand. Such retail pharmacies are responsible for 99 percent of the pharmaceutical sales annually, with online pharmacy contributing only one percent of total sales.

Incidentally, the three-day 70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress was also held in late December in the national capital. And the issue of online pharmacies was addressed there as well. According to Express Pharma, Atul Nasa, Head of Office/ Controlling Authority, Drugs Control Department, Delhi, said, “The coming months will see stricter implementation of quality standards and increased awareness of the risks of online pharmacy. OTC drugs need greater regulation to prevent unmonitored use and abuse.”

India is not alone in expressing concern regarding online pharmacies. Many countries have taken action to regulate and monitor online pharmacies. As per data from China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), around 991 companies obtained Internet Medicine Trading Service Qualification in March 2018. The National Health Commission (NHC) and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) put in place rules for internet-based medical services and telemedicine. These rules specify the need for proper registration, licensing and monitoring of such services. Portugal claims that under their monitoring system there has been a decrease in deaths caused due to purchase of wrong drugs and medicines.

A rethink?

On December 20, 2018, just days before the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, a division bench of the Madras High Court suspended the ban on the sale of online medicines after e-pharmacy companies filed an appeal requesting a stay on the court’s earlier order. That stay came as a much needed respite for e-pharmacies who were reeling from the double whammy of the Delhi and Madras High Courts’ orders.

Pradeep Dadha, Founder and CEO, Netmeds, said, “We are extremely happy with the Madras High Court order suspending the ban...This ruling validates our commitment of providing affordable and accessible medicines to customers across the country. As a fully licensed pharmacy, Netmeds.com is committed to adhering to all the guidelines and standards as prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1940.”

He also told The Economic Times, “...the bench recognized that mechanisms are in place to prevent any real abuse of process by the online pharma sector. One of the most pertinent observations made was that the Central Government is not opposed to online pharmacies, and is actively putting in place systems for regulating the sales.”

However, it was something of a mixed day for online pharmacies in India. On the very same day, a division bench of the Delhi High Court led by its Chief Justice, Justice Rajendra Menon, extended its interim order banning the online sale of medicines through e-pharmacies till January 8.

The HC has now listed the online sale of drugs/medicines matter for further hearing on March 25, 2019. Nakul Mohta, who had filed the petition behalf of Dr Ahmed in the Delhi Court, told the media, “Our petition is primarily against the government. We are not targeting e-pharma companies. The petition has been filed by a doctor and we are saying that the government will have to ensure that medicine must not be sold through unregulated channels. Currently, it is not permissible in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and allied Acts to sell drugs online. It’s a criminal offence.”

It does look like a protracted legal battle has begun involving e-pharmacy companies, doctors, retail pharmaceutical groups and the government. This issue can be resolved if the government reviews and passes the draft regulations for e-pharmacy companies. The ball is now in the government’s court.

In the meantime, you can buy that Dolo. It’ll reach you eventually...I guess?