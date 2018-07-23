Podcast | Digging Deeper – Ease of doing business

An overview of India's improved ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2018

India has jumped 30 positions on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2018 ranking to move into the top 100 riding on the crest of sustained reforms.

Reports cite India as one of the 10 economies that improved the most in the areas systematically measured by the World Bank.

It would, however, be prudent to remember that though the index is meant to measure regulations directly affecting businesses, it does not directly measure more general conditions such as a nation's proximity to large markets, quality of infrastructure, inflation, or crime.

Ease of Doing Business index does not measure all aspects of the business environment that matter to firm or investors, such as the macroeconomic conditions, or the level of employment, corruption, stability or poverty, in every country. ‘Doing Business’ does not consider the strengths and weakness neither of the global financial system nor the financial system of every country. It also doesn’t consider the state of the finances of the government of every country.

‘Doing Business’ does not cover all the regulation or all the regulatory requirements. Other types of regulation such as financial market, environment, or intellectual property regulations that are relevant for the private sector are not considered. The ‘Doing Business’ report is not intended as a complete assessment of competitiveness or of the business environment of a country and should rather be considered as a proxy of the regulatory framework faced by the private sector in a country.

Last year the report had ranked India at 130.

The annual report, which ranks countries on business-friendliness, procedural ease, regulatory architecture and absence of bureaucratic red tape, could not have come at a more opportune time for the government that is battling to help the economy claw out of a three-year slowdown.

The rankings could jump further in the coming year after factoring in the GST, which kicked in from July 1.

But first, the most important question. What does the ease of doing business index stand for?

Well, this is an index created by Simeon Djankov, a Bulgarian economist who from 2009 to 2013 was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Bulgaria. He has also been a Chief economist of the finance and private sector vice-presidency of the World Bank and an associate editor of the Journal of Comparative Economics from 2004 to 2009.

Djankov was also a chairman of the board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In 2013 he was appointed rector of the New Economic School in Moscow. He is also a member of the World Bank's Knowledge and Advisory Council, and a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Since November 2015, Dr Djankov has been a policy director of the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics.

The academic research for the ease of doing business index report was done jointly with professors Oliver Hart and Andrei Shleifer.

In the index, higher rankings (a low numerical value) indicate simpler and hence better, regulations for businesses and stronger protections of property rights. In a nutshell, the index indicates that the more improvements are observed, the better their impact is on growth.

Empirical research is needed to establish the optimal level of business regulation—for example, what the duration of court procedures should be and what the optimal degree of social protection is. The indicators compiled in the Doing Business project allow such research to take place. Since the start of the project in November 2001, more than 3,000 academic papers have used one or more indicators constructed in Doing Business and the related background papers by its authors.

In simple words, the ease of doing business report is a benchmark study of regulation.



Starting a business – Procedures, time, cost and minimum capital to open a new business





Dealing with construction permits – Procedures, time and cost to build a warehouse





Getting electricity – procedures, time and cost required for a business to obtain a permanent electricity connection for a newly constructed warehouse





Registering property – Procedures, time and cost to register commercial real estate





Getting credit – Strength of legal rights index, depth of credit information index





Protecting investors – Indices on the extent of disclosure, extent of director liability and ease of shareholder suits





Paying taxes – Number of taxes paid, hours per year spent preparing tax returns and total tax payable as share of gross profit





Trading across borders – Number of documents, cost and time necessary to export and import





Enforcing contracts – Procedures, time and cost to enforce a debt contract





Resolving insolvency – The time, cost and recovery rate (%) under bankruptcy proceeding



According to Wikpedia, A nation's ranking on the index is based on the average of 10 subindices:

The Doing Business project offers information also on the following datasets:

Distance to frontier - Shows the distance of each economy to the “frontier,” which represents the highest performance observed on each of the indicators across all economies included since each indicator was included in Doing Business

Entrepreneurship - Measures entrepreneurial activity. The data is collected directly from 130 company registrars on the number of newly registered firms over the past seven years

Good practices - Provide insights into how governments have improved the regulatory environment in the past in the areas measured by Doing Business

Transparency in business regulation - Data on the accessibility of regulatory information measures how easy it is to access fee schedules for 4 regulatory processes in the largest business city of an economy

But while fewer and simpler regulations often imply higher rankings, this is not always the case. Protecting the rights of creditors and investors, as well as establishing or upgrading property and credit registries, may mean that more regulation is needed.

Though doing business has become one of the flagship knowledge products of the World Bank Group in the field of private sector development, it sometimes throws a not very flattering light on the regulatory aspects of the business climate of the countries apart from sparking debates about reform, costs of startups, productivity, corruption and employment opportunities.

It is also to be noted that South Asia is the only region not represented in the top 50 ranking for ease of doing business and regions with the highest share of reforming economies in Doing Business 2018 are Europe and Central Asia, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

What kind of reviews does the Doing Business Index itself invite?

Doing Business is not a uniformly praised study and has had its share of critics.

A study commissioned by the Norwegian government alleges intrinsic methodological weaknesses in capturing the nuances of business climates across various demographics.

The point being that in an attempt to appear progressive, many countries may find it easier to change their ranking in Doing Business than to change the actual business environment and economic reality of their citizens.

Some analysts wonder if the index focuses excessively on so-called reform agendas and ignores crucial, human development objectives like poverty reduction and sustainable progress.

This year in January 2018, a controversy over data manipulation also erupted when Paul Romer, the World Bank's chief economist, announced that past releases of the index would be corrected and recalculated going back at least four years. Romer stated that the former director of the group responsible for the index had repeatedly manipulated its methodology, unfairly penalising Chile's rankings during left-wing President Michelle Bachelet's adminstration.

But back to India's place in this year's report

Here are the key takeaways from the World Bank report and we quote:

-India is among top 5 economies that improved the most in terms of the overall distance to frontier (DTF) score among the 190 countries studied.

- The Doing Business 2018 report said that India has adopted 37 reforms since 2003 and nearly half of these reforms have been implemented in the last four years.

-The report said that the reforms making it easier to do business were implemented in 8 out of 10 indicators.

-The score on overall distance to frontier metric, one of the key indicators, has improved to 60.76 this year compared to 56.05 last year

The indicators that saw ranking go up are — Starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, resolving insolvency.

-The ranking improved the most for Paying Taxes indicator from 172 last year to 119 this year.

-The ranking on Resolving Insolvency indicator jumped to 103 this year from 136 last year on the back of implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

-In Starting a Business, India has reduced the time needed to register a new business to 30 days now, from 127 days 15 years ago. However, the number of procedures is still cumbersome for local entrepreneurs who need to go through 12 procedures to start a business in Mumbai compared to five procedures on an average in OECD high-income economies.

Andhra Pradesh wins top honours in state rankings

The performance of Andhra Pradesh has outdone other states in India and has topped the government’s ease of doing business index, ahead of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The final rankings combine "reform evidence score" and "feedback score" and AP has scored 99.73 percent and 86.50 percent in reform evidence and feedback, respectively. It has implemented reforms in 368 of the 372 areas for reforms listed by the government.

AP is followed closely by Telangana with a score of 98.33 percent.

And just exactly how did Andhra Pradesh do so well?

According to a Moneycontrol report, the state has implemented reforms in areas such as paying taxes, protecting minority investors, issuing construction permits, providing new electricity connections, registering property and ease in starting a business.

The state has also successfully implemented 90 percent of the reforms listed in construction permits. These include ensuring that registration under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996 is provided online via a single window system. It facilitates online application submission, payments, tracking status, approvals and issuance of certificates.

Other reforms include establishing a dedicated conflict resolution mechanism for land and construction permits, implementing a system to allow approval based on third-party certification of structural design and architectural drawings and laying down a uniform building code. Andhra Pradesh has also brought in several reforms to make government data available for the public to make the system more transparent.

Reforms under the implementation of environment registration include allowing third-party certifications instead of departmental inspections under all labour and environment laws for medium risk industries. Other reforms include differentiating compliance inspection requirements based on industry pollution categorisation.

The state has integrated last two years land data at sub-registrar offices, land records offices and local municipality offices to facilitate property wise mapping of transactions. Reforms in this category include steps to ensure statistics of land disputes are made available to the public.

Andhra Pradesh has updated its geographic information system to provide details about available infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity supply, proximity to national and state highways, railway lines for all industrial land banks of state.

In 2016, Telangana and Andhra jointly emerged as the top states to do business.

An overview of the report and some discrepancies in the state rankings

The state rankings, jointly prepared by the World Bank and DIPP, serve as a check-list of sorts for evaluating states on a 340-point Business Reform Action Plan, between the period of July 2016 and July 2018.

The idea behind ranking states is to induce healthy competition to attract investment and improve the business climate. These rankings also indicate that the states have the potential to attract business and sustain reforms.

This year, the report has surprised many because Maharashtra, known as India’s most industrialised state has failed to make it to the top ten and is ranked 13th with a reform evidence score of 97.29 percent and a "feedback score" of 50.29%.

Another industrial hub, Tamil Nadu has notched the 15th rank, with a "reform evidence score" of 95.93 percent and a feedback score of 43.90%.

But most surprising of all is the fact that the national capital Delhi’s score has deteriorated to 33.99 percent, from 47 percent in 2016 and it stands at the 23rd spot in this year's rankings.

North-eastern states except Assam continue to disappoint in the absence of cogent business policy interventions.

The fact that DIPP's ease of doing business index excludes Maharashtra and Delhi in the top 10 rankings itself opens a bit of discussion about analytical methodologies with analysts wondering if the World Bank is using flawed methods to measure India’s ease of doing business progress.

Should WB have considered a wider sample to judge a country as vast and complex as India for doing its business survey, is a question that must be asked.

India's vision for the future

India self-confessedly has improved indicators like dealing with construction permits, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

However the undone is vast and a country where economic discrepancies exist, development has to be inclusive, multi-dimensional and take cognisance of the ground realities of its most disadvantaged citizens.

The ranking race looks good on paper but India with its spectrum of demographics, the size of its economy, its capital market and its rural sector can benefit not just from becoming a preferred destination for investments but also as a nation of equal economic opportunities for all its citizens.

The Ease of Doing Business ranking say many observers, should be viewed with restrained delight and not as an ultimate recognition of reform success. The Central and state governments in the future will have to work in harmony on macro as well as micro reforms, regardless of their differences to improve India’s chances as a competitive economic power.

The question we need to ask is does our entrepreneurial climate offer a level playing field to all Indian entrepreneurs? And if the answer to that is No, we need to till the soil at home more mindfully before we can hope to beat global players as an economic force to reckon with on the world stage.