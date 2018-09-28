Podcast | Digging Deeper - Fuel on the boil: What's behind the rise in prices?

Petrol prices.

We know full well that when that phrase is used, it is generally followed by bad news. Besides, this is a business and finance podcast, so we don’t deal in misplaced optimism around here.

So, onward to the pain. Fuel prices in India have been flirting with the 100-rupee-mark for a few months now. Petrol prices in Mumbai crossed Rs 90 per litre this week, holding as of now at Rs 90 and 30 paise. The merry people of Delhi-Gurugram-Noida pay between Rs 82 and Rs 84 for a litre of petrol. Bangaloreans pay Rs 83.61 per litre so they can spend some quality time in that legendary traffic. But you elitist city dwellers ought to quit groaning. As of this recording, the town of Nanded in central Maharashtra pays the most for a litre of petrol in India - Rs 91.86.

So, earlier, fuel prices in India were revised on the 1st and 16th of every month. In June of 2017, this changed. Oil companies began revising fuel prices on a daily basis with new prices becoming effective at 6 am every day. Since last month, petrol prices have risen by around Rs 5 per litre in most cities while diesel prices have gone up by around Rs 3 per litre. So, if you’re filling your car with 30 litres of petrol, you’re now paying approximately Rs 2,500 in Delhi (give or take a 100 bucks between Gurgaon and Noida) and a whopping Rs 2,709 in Mumbai! Those diesel cars some of you purchased because diesel is cheaper in the long run…you’re tanking up 30 liters at a cost of Rs 2,364 in Mumbai and Rs 2,225 in Delhi.

With such high prices, the centre has been requesting states to reduce the value added tax, or VAT, on fuel so some relief can be provided to the common man. A report in the Hindustan Times indicated that five northern states - Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, as well as the union territory of Chandigarh - have come to an agreement on uniform fuel rates. Which is a bit surprising, given that the five states are governed by different political parties - BJP, AAP and Congress. In the current political climate, spiralling fuel prices have given rise to aman ki asha.

At a meeting of Finance Ministers from these states, it was decided that a committee of officers would submit a report, two weeks from now, on establishing uniformity in fuel prices. The governments want to ensure that widely different VAT rates do not result in consumers hopping borders to fill fuel. Look at that - rival parties and state governments banding together to disallow citizens from being frugal.

Such heartwarming unity of purpose. Punjab levies a tax of 35.12 percent on petrol, the highest in northern India. However, the state government has refused to cut down VAT claiming it is hard pressed for funds. The tax on fuel, it says, is a major source of its cash flow that finances health, education and other expenses.

Deputy chief minister Manpreet Badal also added that the VAT charged by Punjab on diesel is lower than its neighbouring states. Chandigarh, a union territory, has the lowest prices amongst the six. But this idea may not be to customers’ liking. Another such meeting was held in May 2015, and the Arvind Kejriwal government had to hike VAT on petrol from 20 percent to 25 percent and diesel from 12.5 percent to 16.6 percent to bring them on par with Punjab and Haryana.

Other state governments have tried to tweak their tax rates to combat fuel price rise. Six BJP-ruled states slashed taxes in October last year, while states like Kerala and Andhra Pradeshb did the same recently.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu , who recently walked away from the NDA coalition, took aim at the centre yet again. He said, “Petrol will soon cost Rs 100. They are going to hit a century. And, the rupee will also touch the century mark. You can then buy petrol paying a dollar.”

Former finance minister and senior Congress party leader P Chidambaram, who is under investigation for corruption charges, was perhaps relieved that he can point fingers at someone else for a change. He blamed the Centre and excessive taxes for rising petrol and diesel prices. He tweeted that petrol and diesel must be brought under GST.

What’s behind the crazy prices?

Earlier this month, Dharmendra Pradhan, the union minister for petroleum and natural gas, said “external factors” were responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, but claimed the increases are temporary. The government has come under some serious pressure to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down fuel prices. Chidambaram said, “If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly.”

Pradhan said, “I would like to mention two points, and both these subjects are external. OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) had promised it would raise production by one million barrels per day, which was not raised. Apart from that, crises in countries like Venezuela and Iran are increasing. There is a pressure on oil prices due to decrease in production. Secondly, global currencies have weakened against the US dollar.” He also blamed what he called the isolationist policies’ of the US for the abnormal rise in fuel prices in the international markets.

The minister is not incorrect is his assessment. We need to look at the larger picture - what impacts oil prices globally, and how that affects us.

So OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of global oil production, ignored US President Donald Trump’s call to boost supply, prompting traders worldwide to wonder if oil prices will cross the $100-mark once again.

The highest ever price of international crude oil was $147 per barrel in July 2009. Add to this confusion, escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela, and America demanding an end to all imports of Iranian oil by early November. The rupee’s run as Asia’s worst performing currency of the year has also compounded problems and put India, the third-largest importer of oil in the world, in a tight spot.

Interestingly, despite the price-related chaos at home, India will cease imports from Iran before American sanctions on that country take effect. India is the second-largest buyer of Iranian oil, having imported an average of 5,77,000 barrels a day this fiscal. That is around 27 percent of Iran’s oil exports, according to Bloomberg.

According to officials at Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, the country’s largest state-owned refiners, there have been no requests for Iranian cargoes for loading in November. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals hasn’t made any nominations for that month, but may do so later, a company official told Bloomberg. Those three companies, along with Nayara Energy, account for nearly all of India’s oil imports from Iran.

Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects in London, said in a note, “Iranian exports may drop below 1 million barrels a day in November, with Indian refiners potentially loading nothing and China cutting back as well.”

International politics and global oil production: will $100/barrel come true?

This rapid drop in Iranian exports has helped to push Brent crude, this is the global benchmark, to a four-year high above $80 a barrel. Bank of America Merrill Lynch even wondered if a 2008-style price spike was inevitable. Mercuria Energy Group and Trafigura Group, among the world’s biggest trading houses, predict that the loss of Iran’s supply will push crude prices to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. BP’s CEO Bob Dudley said he sees the sanctions on the OPEC nation having a bigger impact on the market this time around than the previous round of restrictions six years ago.

Then there’s the issue of the Trump administration. The USG, taking a harder stance, wants all oil imports from Iran to cease by November, and it not clear if any waivers will be granted. In previous sanctions under the Obama administration, the government had allowed nations to continue purchases at reduced levels. India was one of the countries that continued to import Iranian oil.

Bloomberg reported that about four months ago, India said it won’t adhere to unilateral restrictions and will continue buying Iranian crude. China too made similar comments and was said to have rejected an American request to cut imports. The Trafigura group’s co-head of oil trading, Ben Luckock, said this week that after Trump’s announcement in May that he would re-impose sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, the market estimated a cut of about 300,000 to 700,000 barrels a day.

Now, however, the consensus has moved to as much as 1.5 million barrels per day, because the US is seen as being ‘incredibly serious’ about its measures. Not everyone is buying into the hysteria though. Goldman Sachs, for one. According to the investment bank, barring another unexpected supply outage, the market should ride out the year just fine.

Goldman analysts wrote in a note, “[W]e believe another supply catalyst beyond Iran would likely be needed for prices to meaningfully break to the upside...“In particular, we continue to expect that production from other OPEC producers and Russia will offset losses out of Iran, as has been the case so far.”

Hmm. Is that the misplaced optimism I mentioned earlier? Are we just supposed to just believe fuel prices won’t surge further?

Nick Cunningham writes in Oilprice.com that the analysis is notable since Goldman has often been a bit more at the bullish end of pricing forecasts. The bank’s analysts went to lengths to emphasize that it is not pessimistic on oil prices, and it maintains its “overweight” outlook on oil and other commodities. It admitted that Iran’s supply losses have mounted much faster than expected, having dropped about 0.65 million barrels per day since April. It even says more losses are expected with sanctions set to kick in early November. Iran’s oil exports to Europe, Japan and South Korea have already plunged to “negligible” levels and China has also cutback on purchases from Iran.

Goldman Sachs insists there is no reason to panic. “The decline occurred faster than we had expected, although some Iranian production is likely being exported through Iraq, with Basra loadings up 0.3 mb/d over the same period,” Goldman analysts said. They added, “While we adjust our Iran export path to re(fl)ect this faster decline, this has no impact on our oil balance as we continue to expect that the rest of OPEC will offset such losses.”

Now let’s bear in mind that Libya’s oil production just rose to a five-year high at 1.28 mb/d. Also, Saudi Arabia has hinted it would ramp up production in September and October as Iranian supply goes offline. Further, production from the Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait could also come back online, adding 0.3 mb/d by the first quarter of 2019, Goldman says. But it does seem that, for now, OPEC+ doesn’t think a major increase in production is necessary and doesn’t appear concerned about a price spike.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings released a report his week which said Brent price is expected to hover at $70 per barrel mark for the rest of 2018, at $65 for 2019 and $60 for 2020.

What does this mean for India?

Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India track the global prices of these auto fuels, not crude, although they are broadly linked to crude oil price trends, which have firmed up. Any rally in global crude oil price will impact India’s oil import bill and trade deficit. Every increase by a dollar in oil prices can raise the country’s import bill by around Rs 10,700 crore annually.

Fuel prices have also been rising on the cue of rising crude oil prices and falling rupee against the dollar. Today’s price for a barrel of crude oil is a little over $ 82.

The price rise will widen India’s fiscal and current account deficits. It could also lead to higher inflation and interest rates, which can affect consumption and investments. A Bloomberg report noted that a $10 per barrel rise in crude prices can increase inflation by nearly 30 basis points (bps) and stunt growth by 10 bps.

That said, despite global crude oil prices being low as compared to 2011-12, Indians are having to pay far more at petrol pumps. The average price of crude in March 2011 was $104.42 per barrel while the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 58.37 per litre. Petrol prices have now crossed the Rs 90-mark in Mumbai, as we have noted.

The government claims that the pinch felt now is on account of feckless borrowing to subsidise prices in the past. The BJP claimed in a tweet on September 10 that the UPA government left behind a debt burden of Rs 1.3 lakh crore in oil bonds, which the current government has paid off. In June, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Congress party purchased oil bonds of Rs 1.44 lakh crore that we inherited. Not only this, we also paid Rs 70,000 crore on interest part alone. In total, we (the government) discharged our responsibility by repaying over Rs 2 lakh crore."

A Moneycontrol report noted that one of the first policy interventions of the current government was to deregulate the price of diesel. The report claims that oil bonds were issued by the previous government when fuel prices were regulated. In this manner, the government ‘shielded customers and domestic businesses from the vagaries of the global market for crude oil.’ However, subsidies were soon done away with, and excise duties were also increased. The report also claims that despite enjoying gains from the drop in global oil prices, the NDA government has opted to shore up revenue by raising taxes, instead of passing on benefits to customers. The fuel market is a major contributor to government revenues. Records maintained by the PPAC show that of the Rs 18.23 lakh crore that flowed into government coffers between 2014-15 and 2017-18, Rs 11.04 lakh crore was in the form of central taxes.

The role of the falling rupee

It’s no secret that the rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency this year. It has lost more than 12 percent this year, and is now at 72.96 to a dollar. Meanwhile, Brent has gained over 20.5 percent. This fall in the rupee's value is also contributing to escalating fuel prices. Since we import a majority of our oil, a weakening rupee will mean higher costs. Since retail prices are now linked to the global market, higher fuel prices will mean bigger fuel bills for you and I. And because excise duty is a percentage of the base price at which fuel is exported, the greater the price of acquiring fuel, the more the money that goes to the government.

Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, the local unit of Fitch Ratings Ltd, estimates that if oil price averages $75 a barrel in the year to March, India’s oil import bill will rise by a whopping $30 billion. To combat the spiralling prices, some industry sources told the Times of India, oil companies are considering cutting imports and relying on stockpiled crude. That is, of course, a risky strategy. While using crude inventories could save short-term import costs, it also makes the companies vulnerable to importing more oil later at higher prices.

Walking a tightrope

The government has resisted the populist trend of cutting fuel prices to avoid forgoing tax revenue and missing budget goals. For instance, the Maharashtra government said the state would lose revenue to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore per year if it slashes the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 1 per litre. Record retail fuel costs are adding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s challenge of tackling a hurtling pace of economic growth that’s boosting ownership of vehicles and demand for oil. Some analysts say the Modi government did not pass on the benefits of lower crude oil prices in the international markets for over two years after coming to power because it wanted to maximise the petro-revenue to fund social welfare schemes. An India Today report observed that not all fuels in India are market-linked.

The Centre still bears a part of the cost for kerosene and LPG. The government subsidises kerosene and LPG to protect the weaker sections of society. This fiscal’s union budget put the combined LPG and kerosene subsidy bills at about Rs 25,000 crore. Around Rs 16,500 crore goes towards direct benefit transfer component of the LPG subsidy bill. You know this one...the subsidy most of us knew we didn’t need but never bothered to give up. If the government reduces taxes on petrol and diesel, revenue generation will nosedive.

Every cut of Rs 2 in the prices of petrol and diesel, would lead to revenue loss of around Rs 30,000 crore. And any reduction in expenditure on social welfare schemes would lead the government to be branded as anti-poor. That’s something they cannot risk with just eight months to the all-important 2019 general elections. Some analysts claim that a reduction of Rs 2 per litre might not even help the government alter any perceptions about managing petrol and diesel prices anyway.

Given the sanctions on Iran and elections in May, Sri Paravaikkarasu, an analyst at industry consultant FGE in Singapore, said, “India is clearly walking on a tightrope now with the double whammy of higher oil prices and falling rupee...It remains to be seen how long the government can afford to not do anything given two key conflicting events around the corner.”