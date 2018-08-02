Podcast | All you need to know about the RBI rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India Wednesday decided to hike interest rate for the second time by 25 basis points (0.25 percent), taking the interest rate now to a two year high. The interest rate was hiked to 6.5 percent last time in April 2016.

The RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting was held for three days and concluded on Wednesday with the announcement of this policy decision among others. Along with the decision on repo rate, the RBI also takes the decision on reverse repo rate, inflation, and GDP outlook.

This meeting in August comes in the wake of rising inflation, falling rupee, rising crude oil prices, trade wars, and potentially currency wars. The RBI aims to keep consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent while supporting growth.

HIGHLIGHTS:

>Repo rate has been raised by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent.

>Reverse repo rate stands adjusted to 6.25 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate has been adjusted to 6.75 percent.

>Projection of GDP growth for the financial year 2018-2019 at 7.4 percent and 7.5 percent for Q1 FY20.

>Neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth.

>Retail inflation has been projected at 4.4 percent for Q2 of F1Y 19, excluding HRA impact, 4.7-4.8 percent in H2 in FY19 and 5 percent in Q1 of FY20 as the committee anticipates a hike in food prices due to the recent Minimum Support Price (MSP) hike.

>RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the RBI survey of households reported an uptick of 20 basis points in inflation expectations.

>“The volatility in global financial markets continues to impart uncertainty to the inflation outlook; elevated crude oil prices pose a great risk to global growth”: Urjit Patel, RBI Governor

>Bank deposits at Rs 114.8 lakh crore grew by 0.5 percent during April 1- July 18 compared with a contraction of (-)1.5 percent growth in the corresponding period last year.

>The overall banking system liquidity continues to be pressured, with liquidity deficit witnessing a sustained increase in the last three weeks.

>The Central Government has auctioned Cash Management Bills (CMBs) amounting to Rs 65,000 crores since the last monetary policy ( i.e. after June 6, 2018), indicative of liquidity pressures.

>The 10 year-GSec yields have declined from 7.92 percent to 7.78 percent during June 6- July 27.

Impact:

Rising rates are bad news for investors in debt mutual funds. This is because the prices of bonds fall, and bring down the NAV of bond funds. Adhil Shetty of bankbazaar.com said, “It would be advisable for investors to steer clear of long-term debt funds and go for funds with shorter maturity periods. Short-term debt funds are expected to deliver lower volatility and low risk in this scenario.”

With an increase in policy rates, bank deposit rates are expected to rise as well. Just a couple of days back, the SBI hiked its deposit rates by 5 to 10 bps. This means marginally higher interest earnings for customers opening fixed deposits with banks.With two consecutive hikes in the repo rate, taking it to 6.50 percent, there is now a heavy expectation of an increase in small savings returns. For the April to June quarter, the rates remained unchanged. Investors looking for risk-free, guaranteed returns may continue to invest in PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, Post Office Savings, etc.The maintenance of the neutral stance cooled bond yields after the policy announcement, as the rate hike itself was already priced in. Naresh Takkar, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said, “Looking ahead, we expect the 10-year G-sec yield to trade in a range of 7.65-8.0 percent in the remainder of this quarter. Greater clarity on MSPs, crude oil prices and other inflationary trends, fiscal risks and the central and state government borrowing programme for H2 FY2019, may emerge as triggers for a rise in bond yields. On the other hand, the announcements of additional open market operations by the RBI could help cap the G-sec yields.”

Industry Reactions:

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com: “Home loans will become costlier for fresh borrowers as and when the banks raise their respective MCLRs. MCLR hikes, however, will not immediately impact most existing home loan borrowers as they will continue to pay their existing lending rates till the next reset date of their loan. Once their home loan rates increase after reset date, they should first compare the new rate with those charged by the other lenders and find out the potential savings in interest cost on transferring the loan to another lender”

Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments & Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Taurus Mutual Fund : “The decision to hike rates has, quite clearly, been driven by the persistent increase in headline and core inflation that we have witnessed in the last couple of months. The likely impact of recent hikes in the minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural products on inflation has, probably, also influenced the committee’s decision to pro-actively hike interest rates.”

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com: “In June, several leading banks including SBI had increased their MCLR. With the rate hike today, we’ll see loans get costlier. In a rising rate scenario, it makes immense sense for customers repaying loans to make periodic principal pre-payments. This is especially helpful while you’re in the first half of your loan tenure. Pre-payments made in the first half have immense impact in reducing your long-term interest outgo and thus ensuring savings.”

Kunal Shah, CFA, Fund Manager-Debt, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance: From the bond market perspective a neutral hike is a welcome development as it takes away uncertainties on terminal rate in near term.

V S Parthasarathy, chief financial officer, Mahindra Group: The rate hike should help temper inflation and hopefully provide a support to the Rupee. In a world where protectionism is the new normal, Indian business can certainly do with some government & RBI actions that are focused on driving growth.

Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, Yes Bank: The RBI rate hike is a rational response to the recent acceleration in inflation momentum. However, with peak of CPI inflation now behind us, and monetary transmission playing out gradually hereon, Kapoor expects a pause in the remainder of FY19.

: By hiking rates by another 0.25 percentage points the central bank is now fully ahead of the curve. He added that this would now obviate the chances of another hike in October.