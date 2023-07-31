Pocket52’s ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign aims to boost poker’s popularity in India

Poker 52

One of the most fascinating aspects of poker is the strong sense of camaraderie and respect that defines the experience. To many, this centuries’ old sport is more than a mere game, it’s a lifelong passion, an opportunity to meet interesting new people who share your interests, and a cultural phenomenon that attracts the unlikeliest of souls.

This is a game that has adapted well to the modern era, capturing that same spirit of the game and the experience well even in its many online avatars, transcending the veneer of virtual tables and digital cards that only superficially define the experience. This is, in fact, something that GamesKart does very well with its own version of online poker by helping people experience that thrill and glory of pitting their skills — and winning — against some of the best poker players around the world.

To the unfortunate few who haven’t experienced the joys of poker first-hand, the game can seem daunting. How do you play poker? What are poker rules? What is a hand? What is the relationship between bets and blinds, and what on Earth is an ante? It might seem that luck plays a significant role in the game, but the only way to get good at poker, to master it, is to appreciate the skill and patience required to formulate and implement winning strategies for the long term.

Poker is a gateway to a passionate and thriving community

Thankfully, a game as popular as poker has a vast and passionate community of players who are more than willing to welcome newcomers to their fold. The rules of poker are fairly straightforward: the game revolves around hands — the cards each player is dealt — and players place bets based on who they think has the best hand. Hands are ranked based on various parameters, but winning isn’t just a matter of having the best hand. Skilled players win not just by having a deep understanding of the rules, but also because they’re experts in waging psychological warfare, and most importantly they know how to calculate the risks and probabilities of each hand that is dealt. The most successful poker players make their own luck, and you can learn as well.

Tutorials abound, but it’s only by playing and interacting with the thriving community does one eventually learn to appreciate the intricacies of this sport. The inherent skills involved in reading other players are what contribute to the sense of camaraderie and friendship that the sport engenders in its die-hard fans and enthusiasts.

With its ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aagaya’ campaign, Gameskart’s Pocket52 is focusing on building a platform that can showcase the passion and dedication of the community that makes poker one of the most popular and fun games in the world now.

