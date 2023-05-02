 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pocket FM secures $16 million debt funding from US-based Silicon Valley Bank

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

The audio over-the-top firm plans to utilise the funds for expanding its audio series library, augmenting its creator community and accelerating revenue.

Audio series platform Pocket FM has raised USD 16 million, about Rs 131 crore, in debt funding from US-based Silicon Valley Bank, which was recently acquired by First Citizens Bank, the start-up said on Tuesday.

"The debt funding we have secured gives us the resources to continue expanding our content library and build the largest audio series platform globally.

"This investment is a testament to our growth trajectory and mission to revolutionize the audio entertainment landscape. We are excited to build on this momentum and bring our listeners even more engaging content," Pocket FM Co-Founder and CEO Rohan Nayak said in a statement.