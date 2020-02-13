App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNC Infratech emerges as lower bidder for Rs 1,602cr highway project in UP

"PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a NHAI project of 70-km long four laning of Unnao-Lalganj section of NH 232 A...in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP IVB, to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode for a bid project cost of Rs 1,602 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
PNC Infratech Ltd on Thursday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 1,602 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Four firms participated in the bidding and the price bids have been opened on Thursday with PNC's bid being the lowest, it said.

Four firms participated in the bidding and the price bids have been opened on Thursday with PNC's bid being the lowest, it said.

Close

The project is to be constructed in 30 months and operated for 15 years post construction.

This is the tenth hybrid annuity highway project secured by the company so far.

Shares of PNC Infratech were trading at Rs 201.80 in afternoon trade on the BSE, higher by 1.43 percent over its previous closing price.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #highway project #PNC Infratech #Uttar Pradesh

