PNC Infratech bags Rs 3,582cr orders from NHAI

PNC Infratech Ltd on March 11 said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,582 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening of road projects in Uttar Pradesh.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has received "letters of award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on March 9, 2020, for the project of four-laning of the Aligarh-Kanpur section from 356km (design chainage 373.085km) to 414km (design chainage 433.728km), package-V, Mitrasen-Kanpur section of NH-91 in the state of Uttar Pradesh on a hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana for a bid project cost of Rs 2,052 crore."

The price bids for the project were opened on February 12 and PNC's bid was the lowest, it said adding that the construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months.

In a separate filing, the company said it has received letters of award (LOA) from the NHAI on March 9, 2020 for the "project of four-laning of the Jagdishpur-Faizabad section from 47.93km (design chainage 47.8km) to 107.68km (design chainage 108.02km) of NH-330A in the state of Uttar Pradesh on a hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana" for a bid project cost of Rs 1,530 crore".

The price bids for the project were opened on February 10 and PNC's bid was the lowest, it said adding that the construction of this project is to be completed in 24 months.