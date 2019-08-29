App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNC Infratech bags Rs 1,062-cr highway project in UP

The construction of the project is to be completed in 36 months, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 1,062-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The scope of work includes construction of 31.7-km long four-lane bypass in Uttar Pradesh, PNC Infratech said in a BSE filing.

"PNC Infratech bags a National Highway EPC project of Rs 1,062 crore. The price bids were opened on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1) for NHAI's project of construction of 31.7 km long four lane bypass connecting NH-56 at km 17.400 and terminating near Behta village road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode namely Lucknow Ring Road Package I for a quoted price of Rs 1062 crore," the filing said.

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure, construction, development and management company with expertise in areas such as highways, bridges, flyovers and airport runways.

The company has presence in over 12 states.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #PNC Infratech

