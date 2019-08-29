PNC Infratech bags Rs 1,062-cr highway project in UP

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 1,062-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The scope of work includes construction of 31.7-km long four-lane bypass in Uttar Pradesh, PNC Infratech said in a BSE filing.

"PNC Infratech bags a National Highway EPC project of Rs 1,062 crore. The price bids were opened on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1) for NHAI's project of construction of 31.7 km long four lane bypass connecting NH-56 at km 17.400 and terminating near Behta village road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode namely Lucknow Ring Road Package I for a quoted price of Rs 1062 crore," the filing said.

The construction of the project is to be completed in 36 months, it added.

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure, construction, development and management company with expertise in areas such as highways, bridges, flyovers and airport runways.