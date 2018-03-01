App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNC Infra gets Rs 60-cr bonus for early completion of road project

Infrastructure firm PNC Infratech today said it has received an amount of about Rs 60 crore as bonus from the Uttar Pradesh government for early completion a section on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure firm PNC Infratech today said it has received an amount of about Rs 60 crore as bonus from the Uttar Pradesh government for early completion a section on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

The scheduled date to complete the 56 km Agra to Firozabad section on the highway was January 28, 2018, PNC Infratech Managing Director Yogesh Jain said.

"We completed the project on October 31, 2017, 89 days ahead of the scheduled date," he said.

The amount of Rs 58.23 crore has been paid by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), UP government, Jain said.

The large team of experts, new age machinery and building material purchased in advance helped in early completion, Jain added.

The company reported a jump of 21 percent in its net profit at Rs 93.06 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

Its revenues from operations also rose to Rs 472.48 crore, from Rs 463.64 crore, during the corresponding three-month period of the previous fiscal.Agra-based PNC Infratech has presence in over 12 states in India.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC