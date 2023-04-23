 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB warns customers over fake message circulating on digital platforms using the bank's name

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank (PNB) on April 22 issued an advisory related to the fraudulent message being circulated in the bank's name.

Public sector bank said that a fraudulent message stating, "PNB's 130th Anniversary Government Financial Subsidy" is being circulated across digital platforms.

"These are fake messages and PNB brand name is being used to perpetuate different forms of fraud. In some cases, these frauds are attempts at identity theft and financial scams," the bank said in its official statement.

PNB advised the general public to be careful and vigilant while receiving such fake messages, especially those circulated through social media and other channels like WhatsApp.