PNB warns customers over fake message circulating on digital platforms using the bank's name

New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank (PNB) on April 22 issued an advisory related to the fraudulent message being circulated in the bank's name.

Public sector bank said that a fraudulent message stating, "PNB's 130th Anniversary Government Financial Subsidy" is being circulated across digital platforms.

"These are fake messages and PNB brand name is being used to perpetuate different forms of fraud. In some cases, these frauds are attempts at identity theft and financial scams," the bank said in its official statement.

PNB advised the general public to be careful and vigilant while receiving such fake messages, especially those circulated through social media and other channels like WhatsApp.

"As a precautionary step, we also urge our customers not to divulge any confidential/personal/financial information via phone calls or emails and not to click/download any suspicious links, even if they appear legitimate, "The New Delhi-based bank said.

Earlier, on the rising number of online frauds in the banking system is a matter of concern and to address the problem coordinated efforts from all related stakeholders and consumer awareness initiatives are required, a top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said.

"Multiple initiatives have been taken via RBI to educate people regarding online frauds. Data privacy law will help further to tackle online fake messages frauds," RBI Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said at conversation at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on March 7.

In October 2015 such attacks prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a public advisory warning public about emails sent by fraudsters impersonating the central bank.

In March 2022, RBI issued another advisory cautioning individuals against SMS, email, instant messaging, phone calls and OTP frauds. Despite all such warnings, there have been such recurring instances. As more people migrate to digital banking channels, the vulnerability to frauds increase.