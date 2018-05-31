PNB ups MCLR by 0.05-0.10% for select tenors

Punjab National Bank today revised upwards the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenors by 0.05-0.10 percent, effective tomorrow, a move that will lead to costlier loans for consumers. "The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from June 1, 2018," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

For loan of a six-month tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.05 percent to 8.30 percent. While for one, three and five-year loan terms, the new rates are up by 0.10 percent each to 8.40 percent, 8.55 percent and 8.70 percent, respectively.

For overnight, one-month and three-month tenor loans, there has been no change in MCLR rates.

The state-owned lender said that the base rate has also been revised to 9.25 percent from 9.15 percent with effect from June 1, 2018.

Stock of PNB closed 2.96 percent down at Rs 83.60 apiece on BSE.