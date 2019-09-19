App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr through Basel III compliant bonds

Basel III is an international regulatory framework with a set of reforms to improve the regulation, supervision and risk management within the banking sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches. The bank's board of directors will meet on September 26 for approval to the fundraising proposal, Punjab National Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It will raise funds through additional tier-I Basel III compliant perpetual bonds amounting up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, PNB said.

Basel III is an international regulatory framework with a set of reforms to improve the regulation, supervision and risk management within the banking sector.

Close

To comply with global Basel III capital regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning process.

related news

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Punjab National Bank

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.