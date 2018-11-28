App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB to raise Rs 539.50 cr via staff stock purchase scheme

The offer will open on November 30 and close on December 10, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it will raise Rs 539.50 crore by issuing 10 crore equity shares to its employees under staff stock purchase scheme.

The issue price was decided at the board meeting held on November 28.

A meeting of the remuneration committee of the bank took the decision to offer, issue and allot up to 10 crore new equity share of the bank to the eligible employees of the bank under Punjab National Bank Employee Share Purchase Scheme at a price of Rs 53.95 per equity share, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The offer will open on November 30 and close on December 10, 2018.

The government in March 2017 had allowed public sector banks to offer stock options to their employees, aimed at retaining experienced hands and better incentives besides a means of capital raise.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:47 pm

tags #Business #India #Punjab National Bank

