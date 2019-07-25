App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB to raise Rs 5,000 cr equity capital

The decision in this regard was taken in the board meeting held July 25, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said its board has approved raising Rs 5,000 crore through public offer.

The board has granted approval for raising equity capital amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) or Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) or Rights Issue, it said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 10:55 pm

tags #Business #Punjab National Bank

