App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 28, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB scam: ED arrests close associate of Nirav Modi

Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, the vice president of the Firestar group, was arrested last night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The ED today said it has arrested a "close" associate and the vice president of a firm of diamantaire Nirav Modi for allegedly aiding in the laundering of over Rs 5,900 crore in connection with the PNB bank scam case.

Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, the vice president of the Firestar group, was arrested last night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

It said Wadhwa, a chartered accountant, was sent to seven days of ED custody by a special anti-money laundering court in Mumbai today.

He was described by the central probe agency as a "close confidant" of Modi.

related news

"He is in close touch with Modi and also involved in money laundering at the behest of and in aid of Modi," an official said.

This is the ED's first arrest in the case.

The ED claimed Wadhwa was instrumental in setting up two companies in Hong Kong (Ms Aura Gem and Ms Sino Traders) along with "dummy" directors and these firms "were used" for laundering proceed of crime and substantial amounts totalling Rs 5,921 crore.

These funds were routed from the LOUs (Letters of Undertaking) "fraudulently" issued by the PNB for the Nirav Modi group of companies-- Ms Solar Exports, Ms Stellar Diamonds and Ms Diamonds R US, it said.

"Out of the funds so received, Ms Aura Gem has transferred an amount of Rs 468 crore and Ms Sino Traders Rs 506.69 crore to the said three companies and completed the process of laundering money," it said.

The agency said Wadhwa's custodial interrogation would help it in "unravelling the truth behind the scam".

It alleged that he was trying to initially "mislead" the agency during interrogation but later confessed to doing the paperwork for creating the two firms and appointing "dummy" or fake directors in them.

The central probe agency has filed two money laundering FIRs against Modi and his uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi to probe the alleged over Rs 13,000 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

It has conducted a total of 251 country-wide searches in the case after it began the criminal probe against the accused in February. The total seizure and attachment of diamond, gold, precious and semi-precious stones and other movable and immovable assets in the case stand at Rs 7,664 crore.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.