Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:56 PM IST

PNB reports Rs 1,203 crore fraud by Sintex Industries

Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms for this, the lender said. It may have to make further provisions over several quarters.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a borrowal fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore in the non-performing assets (NPA) account of Sintex Industries Ltd. (SIL).

“A fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore is being reported by Bank to the RBI in the accounts of the Company (SIL),” the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms, the lender said.

Under RBI norms, banks will have to make up to 100 percent provision on a fraud hit account.  This provision can be made over a period of few quarters. Provision refers to the amount banks need to set aside against likely losses.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #banking #PNB

