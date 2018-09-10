App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB recovers massive Rs 11,378 crore in first five months of FY19: Report

The bank, which was hit with a massive Rs 14,357 crore fraud, has made a big leap in the recovery of funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News 

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has recovered close to Rs 11,378 crore from its borrowers in the first five months of FY19.

According to a Financial Express report, the bank which was hit with a massive Rs 14,357 crore fraud, has made a big leap in the recovery of funds as compared to the Rs 5,618 crore in FY18 and Rs 5,643 crore in FY17.

PNB got back Rs 8,445 crore in the first quarter of FY19, which was 23 percent of the total recovery of funds made by all public sector banks (PSBs). The report pegged the amount recovered by all the 21 PSBs at Rs 36,551 crore.

The report noted that the need to stay off the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) watch list, as well as concerns over profitability could be the prime motivator for the bank to recover these amounts at such a quick pace.

The report noted that close to 3,000 of its employees have been deployed for the task of asset recovery. The bringing up of the Insolvency and the Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has bolstered its efforts on the same.

PNB got Rs 3,081 crore from the acquisition of Bhushan Steel by the Tatas, close to Rs 335 crore from Electrosteel and Rs 110 crore from Monnet Ispat through the mechanisms in place by the IBC.

The fraud which hit PNB hit its NPA ratios. Net NPAs stood at 10.58 percent in the first quarter of FY19. In comparison, Bank of Baroda’s (BoB’s) NPAs were at 5.4 percent , while Canara Bank’s were 6.91 percent.

The Finance Ministry earlier sought an action plan from the PSBs on how they would boost their business, tackle the staggering levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) and ensure profitability. The ministry earlier announced an infusion of capital in these PSBs to get them to meet regulatory requirements.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:11 pm

tags #Business #India #PNB #Punjab National Bank

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

