App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB raises benchmark lending rate by up to 0.2%

The rate hike comes ahead of monetary policy review announcement on October 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Saturday increased its benchmark lending rates or MCLR for the short-term loans by up to 0.2 percent. With the revision overnight Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stands at 8.2 percent as against 7.9 percent, PNB said in a filing on stock exchanges. The MCLR for a one-month tenor increased to 8.10 percent from 8.05 percent earlier.

The new rates are effective from October 1.

The rate hike comes ahead of monetary policy review announcement on October 5.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.