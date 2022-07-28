 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB quarterly profit falls 70% YoY to Rs 308 crore

PTI
Jul 28, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,023.46 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, the same stood at Rs 201.57 crore.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a 70 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 308.44 crore in the three months ended June.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to Rs 21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The lender's interest income fell to Rs 18,757 crore from Rs 18,921 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:18 pm
