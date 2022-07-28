PNB quarterly profit falls 70% YoY to Rs 308 crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a 70 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 308.44 crore in the three months ended June.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,023.46 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, the same stood at Rs 201.57 crore.Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to Rs 21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The lender's interest income fell to Rs 18,757 crore from Rs 18,921 crore in the same quarter a year ago.