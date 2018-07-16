App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB opens 2nd centralised loan processing centre for better monitoring

Punjab National Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said that the lender is on track to bouncing back within six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Scam-hit PNB today announced opening of second centralised loan processing centre (CLPC), in a Mumbai branch, aimed at strengthening the bank's internal systems and processes.

Punjab National Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said that the lender is on track to bouncing back within six months.

Hit by over Rs 14,300 crore fraud, allegedly by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, the lender embarked on Mission Parivartan in March, a 10-pronged transformation strategy to clean its balance sheet.

Under this, the bank will focus on profit maximisation, improvement of asset quality and recovery, increasing productivity, new ideas for augmenting retail business, innovative vigilance practices and reducing error and complaints.

State-owned PNB said in statement that it continues to surge ahead on the recovery path and strengthen its internal systems and processes.

The CLPC, set up at Pragati Towers, BKC, Mumbai, will ensure improved turn-around-time, separate Pre- and Post-sanction responsibility and enable qualitative credit assessment as well as efficient monitoring, the statement said.

Bank's first CLPC is located at Connaught Place branch in New Delhi.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Business #Punjab National Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.