PNB likely to launch QIP soon, base size expected to be Rs 1,200 crore

As per the initial details, the indicative offer price is expected to be Rs 33.75 per share, however, the management is yet to make the announcement.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
PNB | Representative Image.

Punjab National Bank to soon launch Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), whose base size is expected to be Rs 1,200 crore with an option to upsize to Rs 1,800 crore, reports CNBC Awaaz.

As per the initial details, the indicative offer price is expected to be Rs 33.75 per share, however, the management is yet to make the announcement.

Punjab National Bank Q4 Net Profit to Rs 948 cr: Sharekhan

The new move is seen as a plan to widen its capital base. The public sector undertaking bank in February had said that it is planning to raise Rs 3,200 crore from share sale during that current quarter.

Earlier in December 2020, the state-owned bank raised Rs 3,788.04 crore from QIP, following which government's stake in it dropped from 85.59 percent to 76.87 percent.

According to brokerage house Sharekhan, Punjab National Bank to report net profit at Rs 948 crore (up 87.3% quarter-on-quarter). Adding on, Sharekhan expects the Net Interest Income (NII) to increase by 83.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,586 crore, while the Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 62% Y-o-Y (down 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,372 crore.
TAGS: #Business #PNB QIP #Punjab National Bank
first published: May 10, 2021 06:47 pm

