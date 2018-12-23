PNB launches special card for Kumbh Mela

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched a special card for Kumbh Mela 2019.

The bank has partnered with the Uttar Pradesh government to create a model for digitization at this edition of Kumbh Mela, PNB said in a statement issued on December 23.

It is estimated that 12 crore devotees will participate in this event which happens every 12 years.

There is an opportunity to use digitization to simplify transactions at the event, it said.

For convenient and hassle-free transactions at these shops, it said, the bank has created an indigenous product, PNB Rupay card which works even in absence of internet.