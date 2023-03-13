 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Housing Finance's Rs 2,500 cr rights issue gets Sebi's nod

Mar 13, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

The housing finance firm, which had filed draft papers with Sebi in December 2022 regarding the rights issue, obtained its 'observations' on March 6, which is necessary for any company to launch the issue, an update the markets regulator showed on Monday.

PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 558 " The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company posted 42.8 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 269.1 crore against Rs 188 core. Its arevenue was up 20.1% at Rs 1,796.5 crore versus Rs 1,495.3 crore, YoY.

PNB Housing Finance, an arm of state-owned Punjab National Bank, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through rights issue of shares.

Going by the draft papers, PNB Housing will issue fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to its existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its capital base.