PNB Housing Finance seeks shareholders' nod for 10 special items

In an interim order on June 21, the Securities Appellate Tribunal gave the nod to PNB Housing Finance to hold its EGM scheduled for June 22 which would vote on the public sector lender’s Rs 4,000 crore deal with a consortium led by private equity giant Carlyle.

PNB Housing Finance said it has sought shareholders' nod for 10 special items, including fund raising which is needed to support future growth.



As per a CNBC-TV18 report, this fundraise will help improve its capital base, leverage ratio & CAR.

According to PNB Housing Finance, the Amendment of Articles Of Association shall provide operational efficiency to the board, the report added.

However, the tribunal directed that the results of the voting on the proposed transaction would not be declared and kept in a sealed cover till further orders are passed by it.