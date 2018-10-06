App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance raises USD 200 mn via ECB

The funds will be used for normal business operations

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance on Saturday said it had raised $200 million (about Rs 1,470 crore) through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), its first under the automatic route of the RBI.

This year, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed housing finance companies to borrow through ECB up to USD 750 million annually under the automatic route, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used for normal business operations.

"This will not only enhance our liquidity profile but also further enhance our ALM position as the facility is for five years. The fully hedged landed cost of this facility is lower than onshore pricing of similar tenure loan," it added.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.