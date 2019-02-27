App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 07:53 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 235 crore via NCDs

The non-banking finance company will allot the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (series XLIV) on Thursday (Feb 28, 2019), PNB housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 235 crore by issuing bonds with maturity of 1.5 years.

The issue opened on February 27, 2019.

The bonds will offer rate of interest at 8.77 per cent.

Stock of PNB Housing Finance closed 1.85 per cent up at Rs 927.20 on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 07:35 pm

