App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 1,775 crore through commercial papers

"In spite of the current tight market scenario, our company has successfully raised funds through CPs aggregating to Rs 1,775 crore at competitive rates," Managing Director Sanjaya Gupta said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PNB Housing Finance on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,775 crore by issuing commercial papers (CPs) to mutual funds and banks during this month.

"In spite of the current tight market scenario, our company has successfully raised funds through CPs aggregating to Rs 1,775 crore at competitive rates," Managing Director Sanjaya Gupta said in a statement.

These borrowings in the present environment exhibit the trust and faith of the lender community in PNB Housing Finance, he added.

The company is comfortable with its liquidity and asset and liability management(ALM) and the money raised in this month is in addition to the fund raised through external commercial borrowings (ECBs), Chief Financial Officer Kapish Jain said.

related news

"This fund raise shall not increase our overall exposure to CPs and we would continue to maintain our overall borrowing through CPs at around 12-13 percent compared to 19 percent as of March 31, 2018," Jain said.

He also said the company did not raise any funds from capital markets in the previous month in view of surplus liquidity.

As on date, the company has cash and liquid investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, PNB Housing Finance said.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) holds 32.79 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance, another 32.36 percent holding is with Carlyle Group through its investment arm Quality Investment Holdings.

Stock of PNB Housing was trading flat at Rs 706.50 on BSE.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Business #Commercial Papers #Companies #PNB Housing Finance

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.