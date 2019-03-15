App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB fraud: Mumbai court issues NBW against Nirav Modi's wife

The financial crime probe agency has alleged that Ami Modi used an international bank account to move $30 million, suspected to be proceeds of the scam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A special court here Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, a key accused in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The warrant against Ami Modi was issued by Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Judge M S Azmi after he took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Nirav Modi (48) and other accused a few days ago.

The financial crime probe agency has alleged that Ami Modi used an international bank account to move $30 million, suspected to be proceeds of the scam.

The funds were used to buy property located in New York's Central Park, the ED has said.

related news

In its supplementary chargesheet, the agency has recorded additional evidences gathered in the case and attachments made.

It is understood that the ED has underlined the role of Ami Modi and funds routed by her in the supplementary chargesheet.

The ED had filed the first chargesheet in this case in May last year.

According to investigating agencies, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

These LoUs were allegedly issued in a fraudulent manner by a Mumbai branch of the PNB to the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011 till the fraud came to light in January 2018, the agencies have said.

Nirav Modi, Choksi and other accused are facing charges under the PMLA Act and the Indian Penal Code in the fraud case which is being probed by multiple agencies, including the ED.

According to a UK media report last week, Nirav Modi is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block in London, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #Punjab National Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

CPI(M)-led Left Front Releases List of 25 Candidates for LS Polls in W ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, ...

Super Cup Match Called Off After Minerva Fail to Turn Up

Elections 2019: History Says Advantage BJP When Uttar Pradesh Votes Fr ...

BookMyShow Overcharging Customers in the Name of 'Internet Handling Fe ...

GATE 2019 Results Declared @gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

Gunmen Abduct and Kill Pulwama Local, Shoot at National Conference Lea ...

PM Modi Writes to NZ PM; Express 'Deep Shock and Sadness' Over Mosques ...

9 Indian-Origin People Missing After Terror Attacks on New Zealand Mos ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.