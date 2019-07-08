PNB fraud: MEA suspends Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's passports

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has suspended the passports of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi for four weeks, the agency said in a statement.

The MEA's decision was based on the advice of the the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which filed money laundering cases against Modi and Choksi in relation to the alleged Rs 11, 400 crore PNB fraud.

The agency has also asked Modi and Choksi to respond within one week and justify why their passports should not be revoked.

"Mr. Nirav Deepak Modi and Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation."

The ED has seized diamonds, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 5,100 crore after conducting searches on properties related to Nirav Modi across Mumbai, Delhi and a few other cities.

The CBI has raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials.

The CBI has also filed an FIR against Choksi's Gitanjali Group of companies, searching 20 places in six cities - Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.