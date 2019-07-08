App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB fraud: MEA suspends Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's passports

The MEA has asked Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to respond within one week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has suspended the passports of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi for four weeks, the agency said in a statement.

The MEA's decision was based on the advice of the the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which filed money laundering cases against Modi and Choksi in relation to the alleged Rs 11, 400 crore PNB fraud.

The agency has also asked Modi and Choksi to respond within one week and justify why their passports should not be revoked.

Close

"Mr. Nirav Deepak Modi and Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation."

related news

Follow live updates here - PNB fraud LIVE

The ED has seized diamonds, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 5,100 crore after conducting searches on properties related to Nirav Modi across Mumbai, Delhi and a few other cities.

The CBI has raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials.

The CBI has also filed an FIR against Choksi's Gitanjali Group of companies, searching 20 places in six cities - Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

The alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud was reported two days ago, after the bank issued a statement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Feb 16, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Companies #India #Mehul Choksi #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #Nirav Modi #Nirav Modi fraud #PNB fraud #Punjab National Bank (PNB)

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.