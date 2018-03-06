App
Mar 06, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB fraud: Financial Intelligence Unit warned about financial irregularities by Nirav Modi's firm in 2015

Financial irregularities of Nirav Modi’s companies were highlighted nearly four years before the massive fraud of the diamantaire detected last month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Financial irregularities of Nirav Modi’s companies were highlighted nearly three years before the massive fraud of the diamantaire detected last month, according to a DNA report.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had raised concerns about the suspicious transactions of the two firms of the fugitive businessman in its report.

In May 2014, FIU had received Axis Bank's STR (Suspicious Transaction Report) carrying details of more than 500 suspicious transactions. The intelligence unit found these transactions linked around Delhi-based proprietorship firm Avoni Trader which is being investigated over a suspicious Rs 1.5 lakh core money flow chain.

During the investigation, the agency found that the strings of these transactions were attached to two of Nirav’s firm - Stellar Diamond and Solar Exports, says the report. According to which, the two firms had opened their accounts on April 24, 2010, with the same set of partners — Nirav Modi, Neeshal Modi and two authorised signatories, Hemant Dahyalal Bhatt and Kavita Ravikiran Mankikar.

The report warned that the financial transactions of Stellar Diamond and Solar Exports were not in line with normal business practices. The report revealed that Stellar’s transactions’ history showed high-value credits through foreign remittances followed by RTGS transfers in favour of firms to its account in the other bank. At the end of the day, the accounts were left with a nominal amount.

It stated, “High volume/value of transactions being routed show that the account was possibly being used for funds rotation which aroused the suspicion about the source and end-use of these funds”.

