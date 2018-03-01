PNB fraud case: Gitanjali Group exposure may leave a Rs 5,200-crore hole in the pockets of 31 banks

Thirty-one banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda and Corporation Bank, are readying to take a Rs 5,200 crore hit, thanks to loans provided to Mehul Choksi-led Gitanjali Group. The Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud case now threatens to leave a Rs 21,000-crore hole in the banking sector’s pockets. PNB, ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank together account for over Rs 2,000 crore of the exposure, according to an investigating agency's assessment.

The report, seen by Moneycontrol, identifies exposure of individual banks such as Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, among others at over Rs 200 crore each.

Here’s the full list of 31 banks and their exposure in the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud case:

Rs 587 croreRs 405 croreRs 297 croreRs 265 croreRs 206 croreRs 231 croreRs 195 croreRs 176 croreRs 173 crore(now merged with SBI): Rs 140 croreRs 121 croreRs 121 croreRs 121 croreRs 121 croreRs 109 croreRs 99 croreRs 87 crore(now merged with SBI): Rs 87 croreRs 52 croreRs 63 croreRs 58 croreRs 30 croreRs 30 croreRs 24 croreRs 419 croreRs 240 croreRs 207 croreRs 100 croreRs 75 croreRs 50 crore

Punjab and Sind Bank: Rs 29 crore

On February 14, PNB informed stock exchanges about Rs 11,400 crore worth of unauthorised transactions at its Brady House branch based on forged letters of undertaking (LoUs). The bank alleged that two of its officials had issued forged LoUs, which allowed Gitanjali Group and Nirav Modi Group of Companies to borrow money from overseas banks, with PNB as the guarantor of the loans.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is hoping to recover Rs 3,000-4,000 crore from the real estate assets seized from Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, sources told Moneycontrol. This is in addition to the diamonds and precious stones seized by ED from the two groups, which is valued at Rs 5,816 crore. The ED’s estimate of the value of precious stones seized from the two groups is based on the stock value, which is always higher than the market value of the stones.