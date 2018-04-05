App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB fraud case: CBI questions senior officials of Reserve Bank of India

According to sources, three chief general manager and one general managers were summoned by the CBI for questioning.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Central Bureau of investigation has now begun questioning officials of the Reserve Bank of India in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, sources told Moneycontrol.

Four senior officials of the banking regulator are reportedly being probed. According to sources, three chief general manager and one general managers were summoned by the CBI for questioning. This is the first time CBI has started investigation on RBI officials in the PNB fraud case.

An email to the RBI elicited no response till the time of writing this report.

A source known to the development told Moneycontrol, "CBI wants to know whether RBI was aware of the large number of LoUs that were issued.”

related news

After a recommendation by the public accounts committee the CBI also questioned RBI officials in the 80/20 gold scheme. "The questioning involves Mehul Choksi group of companies and controversial Chidambaram's 80/20 Gold Import scheme,” a source said.

Recently, the Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary had blamed the RBI over the PNB loan fraud saying there had been "no apparent audit" by the central bank during the period of the scam.

In an interview to PTI, Chowdary stressed the need to put into place a more robust auditing system.

The CVC exercises superintendence over the CBI which is looking into the over Rs 13000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

tags #Business #CBI #Companies #Market news #RBI

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.