PNB fraud case: CBI questions senior officials of Reserve Bank of India

The Central Bureau of investigation has now begun questioning officials of the Reserve Bank of India in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, sources told Moneycontrol.

Four senior officials of the banking regulator are reportedly being probed. According to sources, three chief general manager and one general managers were summoned by the CBI for questioning. This is the first time CBI has started investigation on RBI officials in the PNB fraud case.

An email to the RBI elicited no response till the time of writing this report.

A source known to the development told Moneycontrol, "CBI wants to know whether RBI was aware of the large number of LoUs that were issued.”

After a recommendation by the public accounts committee the CBI also questioned RBI officials in the 80/20 gold scheme. "The questioning involves Mehul Choksi group of companies and controversial Chidambaram's 80/20 Gold Import scheme,” a source said.

Recently, the Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary had blamed the RBI over the PNB loan fraud saying there had been "no apparent audit" by the central bank during the period of the scam.

In an interview to PTI, Chowdary stressed the need to put into place a more robust auditing system.