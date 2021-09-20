MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PNB earns Rs 170 crore in FY21 by levying charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance: RTI

The lender’s revenue earned from such charges stood at Rs 286.24 crore in 2019-20.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) collected nearly Rs 170 crore by levying charges on customers for not maintaining the required minimum balance in their accounts during 2020-21, according to RTI information.

The lender’s revenue earned from such charges stood at Rs 286.24 crore in 2019-20.

Banks levy such charges on a quarterly basis during a fiscal year.

The quarterly average balance (QAB) in the April-June period of 2020-21 stood at Rs 35.46 crore (both on savings and current account); while no such charges were levied in the second quarter of FY21.

In the third and fourth quarters, the QAB non-maintenance charges stood at Rs 48.11 crore and Rs 86.11 crore, respectively, PNB said in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) sought by Madhya Pradesh-based social activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

Close

Also, the lender earned Rs 74.28 crore in the form of ATM transaction charges during the year. In the preceding 2019-20, it was Rs 114.08 crore.

The bank said it waived the ATM transaction charges during the first quarter of 2020-21 vide an IBA letter and government guidelines.

In response to a query on the number of operative and inoperative accounts, the lender said 4,27,59,597 accounts were dormant as of June 30, 2021, while a total of 13,37,48,857 accounts were operative.
PTI
Tags: #banking #Business #PNB #Punjab National Bank
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.