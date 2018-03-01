App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 24, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB denies rumours regarding cash withdrawal restriction and Virat Kohli stepping down as ambassador

PNB issued a public notice to address the many baseless, false reports doing the rounds of the media regarding various bank operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Soon after Punjab National Bank began taking steps to handle the Rs. 11,000 crore scam that came to light with relation to Nirav Modi, rumours about the bank started doing the rounds in the media. PNB recently issued a notice denying rumours about restricting customer cash withdrawal limit to Rs 3000, as reported by CNN News 18.

PNB also denied false reports about Virat Kohli stepping down as the brand ambassador. “The same is again totally false and incorrect. Mr Virat Kohli is our brand ambassador,” the bank said.

The bank also clarified another rumour that the RBI and Union government have not asked PNB to repay the fraudulent amount to other banks.

The public notice issued by the bank to clarify the baseless reports in the media, also said that there is no audit being done by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to investigate the fraud and bring evidence against Nirav Modi to the table.

PNB stated that it is capable of handling the situation and protecting the interests of its customers. The bank added that proactive steps have already been taken to repair the wrongs in the system, to protect financial interests of all lenders and stakeholders.

The notice concluded with the statement, “Punjab National Bank is committed to honour all bonafide commitments. In pursuant of clean and responsible banking agenda of the government, bank has taken proactive steps to bring the culprits to the books and has initiated strong action against entities and the staff involved.”

