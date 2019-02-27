App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB cuts MCLR rates by 10 bps from March 1

The one-year tenor loans, against which most of the consumer loans are benchmarked, has been cut to 8.45 per cent from 8.55 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it will reduce the MCLR by 0.10 percentage point for various tenor loans from March 1. There is a reduction in the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from March 1, 2019, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The three-year MCLR has been cut to 8.65 per cent.

The three-year MCLR has been cut to 8.65 per cent.

The rates for overnight, one/three/six month MCLRs are also down by 10 basis points each at 8.05 per cent, 8.10 per cent and 8.15 per cent respectively.

Base rate at 9.25 per cent will remain unchanged, bank said.

Country's largest lender SBI on February 8 had announced to cut home loan rates by 0.05 percentage point for loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

The Reserve Bank in its last bi-monthly policy review for 2018-19 had cut the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, paving the way for banks to make consumer loans cheaper.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 09:08 pm

