you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB appoints LV Prabhakar as Executive Director

Prabhakar's appointment follows retirement of Ram S Sangapure who demitted the office of the Executive Director on February 28, 2018 after attaining the age of superannuation, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as the Executive Director for a period of three years.

Prabhakar's appointment follows retirement of Ram S Sangapure who demitted the office of the Executive Director on February 28, 2018 after attaining the age of superannuation, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of taking over charge of the post on or after March 1, 2018 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"It is further informed that Lingam Venkata Prabhakar has assumed the charge of Executive Director on March 1, 2018," it said in the filing.

Prabhakar holds a master's degree in agriculture and is Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

He also worked with Allahabad Bank in various capacities earlier.

PNB has three Executive Directors on its board of directors. K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan are the other two officials holding this post.

