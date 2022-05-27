PMs Museum finally spreads wings as visitors get first-hand view of the country’s post-1947 politics

For Indians, not terribly historically minded, but nonetheless starved of modern museums that tell the story of the country’s post-independence, the famous Teen Murti Bhawan is the go-to place.

For decades, Teen Murti Bhawan has represented the vision and legacy of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, also its most famous resident, who spent 16 years of his life there. The magnificent building, known as the Flagstaff House, came into being in 1930, designed and executed by Robert Tor Russell, also the architect of the world famous Connaught Place or Circus.

The statuesque structure, which, in addition, houses the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), set up in the memory of India’s first prime minister, is an autonomous institution under the Union culture ministry.

But these were the heydays of the Congress rule before Narendra Modi assumed charge in 2014 and decided that Nehru’s permanent abode needed to be shared by his successors as well.

The decision to change the locus standi of the Teen Murti Bhawan, mooted first at the 43rd annual general meeting of NMML in 2018, considered a proposal for the PMs Museum on the campus. The proposal was promptly cleared.

The decision could hardly have gone down well with the Congress, which protested tampering with the legacy of India’s first prime minister and watering down his contributions.

The BJP government remained unmoved.

Nearly four years later, a museum as a tribute to all former prime ministers – the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya - was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2022 – with him, symbolically, being the first person to buy an entry ticket.

Modi, with his sense of date and timing, ensured that the museum was inaugurated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav — a 75-week celebration launched to mark 75 years of Independence.

“This museum is a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government,” the PM said, in a spirit of consensus, adding that ``every government formed in independent India has contributed to taking the country to the height it is today.”

Importantly, he expressed pride in the fact that many of his predecessors came from ordinary backgrounds. The fact of such leaders coming from poor, farmer families reaching the position of the prime minister strengthens faith in Indian democracy and its traditions, he said, underlining the point. “It also gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest positions in the democratic system of India”, Modi said.

There can be little doubt that a part of modern Indian history is encapsulated in this museum building, which integrates the Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi, designated as Block I, with the newly constructed Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 sq.mt. and includes 43 galleries in the museum.

The logo of the Sangrahalaya shows hands holding the dharma chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy.

Officials have claimed that the museum design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices, and no tree was felled or transplanted during work on the project.

The museum has a capacity of about 4,000 – the crowds – many out of capital visitors - have started to roll in on weekdays, where it runs into a few hundreds, while weekends are more crowded.

Says A Surya Prakash, vice-chairman, executive council, NMML, and one of the moving spirits behind the project: ``The prime minister’s museum was PM Modi’s idea, for which he offered three mantras; every PM’s contribution must be acknowledged; we must be fair and balanced in narration. Thus, with the inauguration of the Sangrahalaya, we have moved from the era of exclusivity to inclusivity – meaning the project acknowledges the contribution of every PM and honours all of them. The third mantra was shed your inhibitions. Let your imagination gain wings.”

The result, he says, is that the Prime Minister’s Sanghralaya is India’s first digital museum. The visitors are not just onlookers. They will have an immersive experience, augmented reality and virtual reality, and holograms, all wonderful memories to take back, says Surya.

As a matter of fact, the newly constructed dome-shaped memorial is a little more than PM memorabilia. From the freedom struggle to the framing of the Constitution, the museum has displays that showcase stories of how the respective prime ministers steered the nation.

Personal items, gifts like medals, commemorative stamps, speeches of PMs and anecdotal representations of ideologies are on display at the museum. The families of the former prime ministers were contacted for information about them and most of them have volunteered, say officials.

The Sangrahalaya will also include the Nehru Museum. Officials have said it has been upgraded with a technologically advanced display to showcase the life and contributions of India’s first prime minister. Several gifts received by him from all over the world are on display for the first time.

That the museum is gizmo-dominated, is to understate a point. It will use multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations, among others, to make the exhibition content interactive.

The government has said content displayed at the museum has been collated from information collected from Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, ministry of defence, and Indian and foreign media houses.

Of special interest are the dedications to Babasaheb Ambedkar, reflecting his growing political importance six-and-a-half decades after he passed away, as well as a special section dedicated to the Emergency and its excesses.

Surya Prakash lists out the main contributors, in order of preference, responsible for the project. ``The PM’s vision; the leadership of Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the executive council of NMML, which was critical for the final outcome; the amazing contribution of the EC members and members of the Content Review Committee, including MJ Akbar, whose contribution vis a vis PMs was substantial and made the task of the Content Committee a lot easier.”

The project, enormous in scale as it is, has its share of critics. Trinamool Congress MP and former culture secretary and CEO at Prasar Bharti, Jawahar Sircar is one of them.

Writing in The Wire, he pointed out that ``The symbolic dwarfing of ‘Nehru’s Memorial’ is obviously meant to tell the nation who runs the country and on what terms.’’

Writing the piece in 2018, when the plan was obviously in its inception phase, Sircar noted: ``India has had a total of 14 prime ministers, including Modi – and three among them are alive. Some spent just a few months in office which, frankly, did not permit them to make a mark on history. The plan that is underway, however, appears to literally ‘crowd out’ the memory of India’s first prime minister from the very precincts that were his home for 16 long years, right up to his death in 1964.’’

``This is really a story of post-Independence India and the tremendous progress that the nation has made under various PMs from varied backgrounds,” says Ravi K Mishra, deputy director, NMML, adding that the museum is only going to grow in the days ahead as it develops into a repository of information and knowledge.

By the looks of it and with the resources at the government’s command, that looks like an imminent possibility.