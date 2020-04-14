PM’s message: Fighting the virus the priority, the economy will have to wait

The prime minister’s address to the nation on April 14 did not mention any economic package to protect livelihoods or mitigate the hardships that businesses are facing. In the run-up to the announcement, there was much speculation that the lockdown would be eased for some industries or regions. Several models of easing the lockdown were being floated, some prepared by expert committees. But all that is now suspended for the present.

Indeed, with cases and deaths increasing daily, easing the lockdown was not a decision a prudent government could have taken. The PM was at pains to underline that it was because of the lockdown that India has had fewer cases compared to the US and some European countries and that is why it’s important to continue with the lockdown.

There is some speculation that some sectors and businesses could be opened up after April 20, in areas where there are no new cases. But all the PM said was that there would be strict conditions even in these areas. We will have to wait and see what the list that will be out tomorrow says about businesses that could be exempted from the lockdown.

The PM’s announcement left many questions unanswered. Will the government come up with another fiscal stimulus? The PM expressed his sympathy for workers in the informal sector who bear the brunt of the hardships, but will there be more money to help them? What happens to informal workers who do not have ration cards at their places of employment? Despite the PM’s pleas to businesses not to lay off workers, there have been several reports about job losses and CMIE has said that unemployment has already shot through the roof — is there a scheme to reimburse employers part of their wage bill, as has been done in many countries? Will there be a scheme to increase cash flow with businesses to pay salaries? Are the government’s hands tied because the fiscal deficit is already high? Is the Centre thinking of relaxing the fiscal rules for states so that they can spend more? What about the states’ share of GST that has not yet been paid? From April 20, how will the opening up be done? Will it be regions that are free of the virus or some business sectors or will it be people who are immune for whom norms will be relaxed? What are the stringent conditions that the PM talked about for rules to be relaxed on April 20? What is to be done for the farm sector, where mandi prices are still below minimum support prices and in any case there is distress sale by farmers?

These questions are all unanswered because the PM’s chosen method of communication is unfortunately one-way. If instead, the PM addresses the nation via a press conference, as several leaders of other nations are doing, these questions would have been asked and we would know the government’s thinking on these matters. To be sure, all plans depend on the spread of the virus, but both households and businesses would know about the government’s contingency plans and have a degree of reassurance instead of flying blind.

Lockdown to take heavy toll on economy

Various experts have come up with estimates of how badly the Indian economy will be hit because of the lockdown. The World Bank says India’s GDP growth this fiscal year may be in the range of 1.5-2.8 percent. The Institute of International Finance has said that India’s GDP is likely to shrink by 0.3 percent. Of course, it all depends on how long the lockdown continues. Kotak Economic Research has estimated that a

30-day lockdown leads to a loss of 7.8 percent of annual gross value added, while a 45-day lockdown increases the loss to 10.3 percent. And in the bear case, when a 45-day lockdown is followed by another 15-day lockdown after a month (presumably because of a resurgence of cases), then the loss in gross value added is estimated at 15.2 percent.

All we can say is that the hit to the economy is likely to be very severe, now that a quick end to the lockdown is being ruled out. Rating agencies have already started downgrading Indian companies.

Perhaps it’s up to the Reserve Bank of India to once again step up to the plate and ensure that the lockdown does not result in a wave of bankruptcies. Maybe a fiscal package too is in the works. But perhaps the message from the PM’s address is that it is too soon to start talking of saving livelihoods --- at the moment, all the government can do is try and save lives.