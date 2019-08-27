PMO raises query over AirAsia India’s international rights: Report

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought clarification from the Aviation Ministry regarding AirAsia India’s international flying licence, which was recently contested in the court.

“We have received three reminders from the PMO with regards to a letter written by MP Subramaniam Swamy . We are in the process of replying to the letter with a detailed response,” an Aviation Ministry official told The Economic Times.

The Delhi High Court in July dismissed BJP leader Swamy’s plea to stay AirAsia’s international licence. The court, however, ordered a CBI investigation into alleged lobbying to secure the international flying permit.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“While Vistara has started international flights, AirAsia India’s proposal is in the final stages as it is eligible to fly international not just on the basis of new norms, but on earlier eligibility norms too,” the Aviation Ministry official said.

Previously, carriers were required to have five years of domestic flying experience and a fleet of 20 aircraft. The criteria of minimum domestic flying hours was scrapped in mid-2016.

AirAsia India, which began its operations in 2014, is eligible for overseas operations under the 0/20 rule.

An AirAsia India executive told the publication that any further delay in granting overseas flying rights would be unfair.