App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA court extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody until March 16

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED here on March 8 under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court on March 11 extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 16. Kapoor was arrested on charges of money laundering.

During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure.

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED here on March 8 under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Close

He was earlier remanded in the ED custody till March 11. As his remand ended on March 11, he was produced before special court judge P P Rajvaidya.

related news

The court extended his ED custody till March 16 as the central investigating agency had sought it for further probe.

While seeking his custody, the ED told the court that loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were given to various entities when Kapoor was on the bank's panel.

"Of this, Rs 20,000 crore turned into bad debts. We need to be probe in great detail how the money has travelled," the agency told the court.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last week imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Business #India #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.